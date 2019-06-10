Rockland-Bergen Music Festival 2019 Begins June 22

Less than two weeks away to the Rockland-Bergen Music Festival! This is RBMF's sixth year as a music festival that highlights some of the country's best songwriters and Americana artists.

The RBMF is owned by Joe D'Urso (Caravan Management), Neil Berg (Leftfield Productions) and Brian Rosenblum (Dynamic Productions USA) and highlights 16 charities a day on site via the Active International Circle of Hope. Other major sponsors are Halmar International, Cannataro Park Avenue Financial and Rockland County Tourism.

The below artists will be taking various stages for this year's RBMF. Please go to RBMFestival.com for all venue information and to purchase your ADVANCE ticket while they are still available (!) for:

John Prine, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Willie Nile Band, Donna The Buffalo, Joe Purdy, James Maddock Band, Jeffrey Gaines, Joe D'Urso & Stone Caravan, Williams Honor, Guy Davis, Anthony D'Amato, Miss Emily, Matt Jaffe, Christine Martucci, The Demos, The Roues Brothers, Johnny Markowski, Annika Bennett, Joe D'Urso's Acoustic Excursion, Tim O'Donohue & TMU, Bobby DiBlasio Band, JaCob, Stella Mrowicki, Adam Falcon, David Frye, Jessy Tomsko, Joe Rapolla, Chihoe Hahn, Pete Mancini, McMule, The Foxfires, Scott Wolfson and Other Heroes, Slippery Chickens, School of Rock Orangeburg and Bach to Rock!

BIG NEWS: RBMF will be launching the first Rockland County Music Awards (RCMAs aka the Rockys) on Wednesday, June 19th at Levity Live in the Palisades Mall in West Nyack, NY.

The Honorees are: John McAvoy, The Roues Brothers, Annika Bennett and Pat Keating! The evening will honor the history of Rockland's Music Past, Present and Future.

Mark your calendars now as it will start at 6:30pm with an OPEN BAR (!) and FREE admission! Please check out the June issue of Rivertown as there is a nice three-page photo/story on the event and the Honorees! :)

www.rivertownmagazine.com

So, come to town, shack up, have fun, hear tons of great music, try out great area restaurants, enjoy some local beer and enjoy life! So far there are people coming in from Scotland, England, Canada and various U.S. states!

