Rochester Fringe Opens Production Launch Fund, Extends Show Submission Deadline

The Rochester Fringe Festival has announced the opening of the Production Launch Fringe Fund, a stipend program for individual artists and companies with financial need who would like to bring their shows to the Fringe in 2024. Additionally, the Fringe has extended general show submissions to March 25.

Due to support from the Rochester Area Community Foundation, the Rochester Fringe Festival will again offer production stipends totalling $200 to $1000 through its Production Launch Fringe Fund. This funding, which is open to those performing at the 2024 Fringe, is now open through April 17. Further details and an application are available at backstage.rochesterfringe.com/production-launch-fund.

To accommodate as many artists as possible, Rochester Fringe is extending the deadline for show submissions to the 2024 Fringe to Monday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. (Applications had been due to close tomorrow, March 21.) Shows from various genres, including theatre, dance, comedy, music, children’s entertainment and more are encouraged to apply now at rochesterfringe.com. The 13th annual Rochester Fringe Festival runs September 10-21, 2024.

“We are thrilled to open applications for the Fringe Production Launch Fund for a second year running. This stipend will give a boost to those shows or artists with demonstrated financial need,” said Erica Fee, Rochester Fringe Festival Producer / CEO. “The performing arts continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic closures, and we must do all we can to get artists back on their feet. We are very grateful to the Rochester Area Community Foundation for sharing our vision and helping us bring much-needed fundsto artists.”

To be eligible for the Production Launch Fund, shows must meet these requirements:

The show must be registered in the 2024 Fringe.

The artist(s) must be presenting a live and in-person performance.

The artist must have a demonstrated need for funding.

Magician Jordan Rooks, who received funding in 2023, explained, “This fund allowed me the funds to perform a completely new style of storytelling magic! Last year was a massive success, and I couldn't have done it without this aid. Art is a beautiful thing when we can share it with the world, and I couldn't be more grateful to receive the grant. The Fringe is magic!”

Recipients will be announced by April 30 and they will receive their funds by May 31. The entire festival line-up will be announced and tickets will go on sale on July 16.