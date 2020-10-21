Rochester Broadway Theatre League Presents Virtual Masterclasses With Kara Lindsay, Nikki Renee Daniels & More

In addition to presenting virtual entertainment, RBTL has opened its doors to local arts organizations.

While it is no secret that the on-going pandemic has thrown a wrench in almost every single industry, the arts have had to prove to be especially creative and resilient. As most live performance venues have remained closed, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL), like so many venues in Rochester and across the country, have embraced the opportunity of presenting virtual entertainment and virtual education in multiple forms, such as live streamed concerts and Zoom Master Classes with Broadway professionals. In addition to presenting virtual entertainment, RBTL has opened its doors to local arts organization including STAGES and, most recently, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. RBTL began working with STAGES over the summer to provide additional space for their students, and they plan to continue to offer programs to their students by utilizing the extra space at the Auditorium. Recently, RBTL hosted the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra by providing rehearsal and performance space for their upcoming virtual series, RPO at Home.



"Since our doors closed in March, we've been embracing every opportunity that comes our way for us to continue to provide entertainment to our patrons and support to our friends and colleagues in the Rochester arts community," says Linda Glosser, Executive Vice President for RBTL. "Of course, we all believe that nothing beats live arts and entertainment experiences. We are eager to return to that. Until then, we're grateful to our patrons and arts partners for being flexible with us and embracing this 'new' form of entertainment."

Here's a look at what's coming up for RBTL's Auditorium Theatre:

RPO at Home Filmed at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre:

Ward Conducts Schubert 5 - October 22nd

Pops Ragtime Kings - October 24th

Virtual Entertainment:

Jim Brickman's Comfort & Joy at Home - December 10th

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker - December 19th

Virtual Master Classes:

Kara Lindsay - October 28th

Joe Aaron Reid - November 2nd

Nicolette Hart - November 11th

Frankie Paparone - November 14th

Nikki Renee Daniels - November 16th

"Self-Tape Success" with Michael Park - November 7th, 14th & 21st

Michael Park - November 23rd

Donna Lynn Champlin - December 3rd

John Bolton - December 8th

Kamilah Marshall - December 14th

(Each Master Class in the "From Rochester to Broadway" series is led by a Rochester graduate

and/or current resident who has found a successful career in Broadway, TV and Film.)





With the 2020-2021 M&T Bank Broadway Season still scheduled to open the New Year, the Rochester Broadway Theatre League is committed to serving the Rochester community during this unprecedented time by continuing to abide by the mission of providing opportunities for all people to experience, understand and enjoy the best in arts and performance through education programs, events and activities.

For a full list of all upcoming events, please click here.

