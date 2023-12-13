Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23

Experience the enchanting story of the March family's Christmas celebrations, accompanied by traditional carols and hymns.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage Photo 1 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage
Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre Photo 2 Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre Photo 3 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre
Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Photo 4 Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23

Rhinebeck Theatre Society Presents LITTLE WOMEN, December 8-23

Rhinebeck Theatre Society presents Little Women December 8-23 at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

For over 150 years, Louisa May Alcott's Little Women has been enchanting audiences young and old. Now, Rhinebeck Theatre Society takes a turn with its own adaptation-a play with music for the holidays.

"What we've done is follow the basic storyline and lean on the March family's Christmas celebrations just enough that it feels like a Christmas play," says writer/director Dorothy Luongo. "The scenes are interspersed with traditional carols, hymns, and early American folk songs sung by a small choir, while the script stays as faithful to the original text as possible."

Little Women tells the story of a family of four sisters growing up during and immediately following the Civil War in Concord, Massachusetts. Their father has volunteered as a chaplain with the Union Army, and they find themselves balancing necessary sacrifices with dreams of who they might become in the future. As the story continues, the girls move into adulthood, charting paths as independent women in a changing national landscape. Along the way, they learn about humility, charity, ambition, love, and friendship.

Audience members will recognize the now-iconic characters of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy. In RTS's production, they are played respectively by Colleen Kelly, Lauren Silverman, Emily Eichler, and Katie-Beth Anspach. All four young women are seasoned, local actors who take on their roles with joy and purpose. Says Silverman, "Despite how different the March sisters (and the women who play them) might be, a golden thread of unconditional love is abundantly evident. It has been a pleasure for me to learn their hearts on and off stage."

A key theme in the show is the importance of community and how families are sustained by open hearts and giving spirits. This is evident in Rhinebeck Theatre Society's cast of 34, ranging in age from seven to 74! A troupe of musicians plays at a Christmas dance, a wedding, and a Freedmen's Harvest fair, and the scenes follow the girls to New York City and even Paris. The story, as so many good tales do, brings us full circle to home, where memories are made and collected with each passing year.

Little Women runs December 8-23 at The CENTER for Performing Arts in Rhinebeck. Friday and Saturday performances at 8pm and Sunday matinees are at 3pm. Tickets are $27 each with a family four pack available for $100 (2 adults and 2 children). Friday, December 8 is Pay What You Will in an effort to increase accessibility for lower income patrons. The CENTER for Performing Arts is located at 661 Rt. 308, Rhinebeck, NY 12572. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Random Farms Kids Theater to Present MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION Photo
Random Farms Kids' Theater to Present MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Random Farms Kids' Theater is excited to announce the premiere production of Mean Girls High School Version.

2
Opera Puccinis TOSCA Comes to Artpark Mainstage Theater Next Summer Photo
Opera Puccini's TOSCA Comes to Artpark Mainstage Theater Next Summer

Celebrating its 50th season, Artpark will present  one of the world's favorite operas, Giacomo Puccini's TOSCA, in the Artpark Mainstage Theater on Friday, July 12 at 7:00PM & Sunday, July 14 2:00PM in 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10AM. Reserved seats begin at $39.

3
BACK TO THE FUTURE The 2022 Olivier Award-Winning Best New Musical Sets Its Destination Fo Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE The 2022 Olivier Award-Winning Best New Musical Sets Its Destination For Schenectady

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will come to Schenectady. The Broadway and West End hit show based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film will play the MainStage at Proctors from June 6 to June 8, 2024. Casting will be announced at a later date.

4
The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season Photo
The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season

The REV Theatre Company announces local auditions for its 2024 season, with a commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Sweat in Central New York Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
Apartment 3A in Central New York Apartment 3A
Cohoes Music Hall (7/26-8/04)
Les Miserables in Central New York Les Miserables
Proctor's Theatre (3/19-3/24)
ODD MAN OUT in Central New York ODD MAN OUT
HERE (1/09-1/16)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Central New York Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (5/13-5/14)
Three Mothers in Central New York Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You