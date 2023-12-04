Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre?

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo 2 Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favo Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre

As someone who covers theatre I’m always a bit apprehensive as the holiday season approaches each year, because having seen “A Christmas Carol” more times than I can possibly count, I fear that I won’t have something new to say; the story is 180 years old after all, so at this point there aren’t many new angles to explore.  We all know the plot, the themes, and in the case of Geva’s production, can probably hum the tune of Fezziwig’s Christmas party in our sleep. And yet, each year I find myself noticing something new, appreciating a new feature of the staging or set, and leaving the theatre after curtain call with a renewed sense of Christmas spirit. It’s a testament to the power of this story, but also to the care and precision that Geva’s artistic staff takes in mounting the production each year.

This staged version of “A Christmas Carol” is, of course, based on the timeless novella by Charles Dickens from 1843 that recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Preston), an elderly curmudgeon and local creditor who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley (Deven Kolluri) and the spirits of Christmas Past (Julia Mantell/Ellie Moritz), Present (Kilty Reidy) and Yet to Come. The various spirits remind him of the people and events that shaped him, show the misery he's inflicting on his neighbors and relations, and foretell of his legacy after death if he doesn't learn to let love into his heart. After the celestial visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man, learning the true meaning of the joyous Christmas season.

As always, the cast of Geva’s “Carol” is a blend of professionals and locals, bringing together veteran stage actors from NYC and around the country and pairing them with local children, college theatre majors, and performers from the community. Of particular note this year is Esther O. Winter, a local actor and director, picking up the mantle of Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig and bringing her own festive spin to two of the story’s most important roles.

And while Joel Blum, Geva’s Fezziwig for many years, is notably absent this year, equally up to the task is Kilty Reidy, whose Fezziwig (and Ghost of Christmas Present) is the perfect manifestation of boisterousness, silliness, and joy.

The true magic of Geva's Christmas Carol comes from the knowledge that it's a Rochester manifestation, born and raised (almost) entirely locally. While many---if not most---versions of the holiday classic seen on stages around the region and country are canned productions that travel from city to city, Geva's Carol features sets designed and built by Geva production staff; music by longtime Geva stalwart Don Kott; adaptation from Geva’s longtime Artistic Director Mark Cuddy (though now mounted by new Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson, after Cuddy’s retirement in 2022);  and a bountiful cast who---aside from the handful of lead roles---are Rochester actors. Special shoutout to all the SUNY  Geneseo students and young child performers from across Rochester’s schools who help make this production so special.

Like many Rochesterians, Geva’s annual production of “The Christmas Carol” is one of my favorite holiday traditions, and this year’s iteration is just as joyous and entertaining as ever. It’s playing until December 30th, for tickets and more information Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage?

2
Ancram Opera House Rebrands as Ancram Center for the Arts Photo
Ancram Opera House Rebrands as Ancram Center for the Arts

The announcement was made at a Community Open House attended by residents, supporters, and staff.

3
Tangent Theatre To Present THE SEAFARER Reading At The Stissing Center Photo
Tangent Theatre To Present THE SEAFARER Reading At The Stissing Center

Tangent Theatre presents 'The Seafarer' reading at The Stissing Center. Join us for this critically acclaimed black comedy exploring regret, family, and supernatural encounters on Christmas Eve in Dublin, Ireland. RSVP required.

4
National Theater Live: THE BOOK OF DUST To Screen At Performing Arts in Cinema This M Photo
National Theater Live: THE BOOK OF DUST To Screen At Performing Arts in Cinema This Month

National Theater Live presents 'The Book Of Dust' on Sat Dec 23 and Thurs Dec 28. Join two young heroes on a thrilling adventure with high stakes and powerful adversaries. Don't miss this captivating performance at Plaza Cinema in Patchogue, NY.

From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a native of Rochester, has acted on stages across Western New York, and is active in the local theatre community as a performer, musician, fundraiser, board member, and reviewe... Colin Fleming-Stumpf">(read more about this author)

Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage TheatreReview: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre LeagueReview: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Review: LOBBY HERO at Penfield PlayersReview: LOBBY HERO at Penfield Players
Review: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva TheatreReview: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva Theatre

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
Sweat in Central New York Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals in Central New York Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
Three Mothers in Central New York Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You