Relive the Music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

Performance on January 20th and 21st at the OFC Creations Theatre Center.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

Relive the Music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

Relive the Music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore at the OFC Creations Theatre Center All 4 Love Tribute Concert!

​Performance on Saturday, January 20 at 7PM and Sunday, January 21 at 3PM at the OFC Creations Theatre Center; Appropriate for all ages

ABOUT THE SHOW

Back by popular demand! All 4 Love: A Tribute to the Music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis and Lesley Gore. Remember when love was defined by the music on your AM radio? When there was a song for every joy - and every heartache? Whether you're recalling those tunes from your radio days - or streaming them now - you won't want to miss this all-ages tribute to four iconic performers who defined the pop/rock sound of the 1960s.

All 4 Love brings their music of love to life with songs like "Downtown," "Don't Sleep in the Subway," "Son of a Preacher Man," "I Only Want to Be With You," "Who's Sorry Now," "Lipstick on Your Collar," "It's My Party," "You Don't Own Me" and many others. The four vocalists and five musicians of the show's band, Cellar Full of Noise, faithfully recreate the sounds, energy and heart pounding - and heart stopping - emotions of this great music.

Be prepared to sing along to many of your favorite tunes that you (almost) forgot you loved! Come join us for a celebration as joyful, tearful, and wonderful as love itself!

Recommended For You