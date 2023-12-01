Redhouse Ushers in the Holiday Season with YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Redhouse Arts Center is bringing family fun to downtown Syracuse this holiday season with their upcoming production of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The musical is based on The Comic Strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, with book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer, and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown opens Friday, December 8 and will run through December 17.

The musical follows Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang as they explore life's great questions, play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. Featuring familiar favorite characters from The Comic Strip Peanuts, such as Charlie Brown, Sally Brown, Lucy van Pelt, Linus van Pelt, Schroeder, and of course, Snoopy. Temar Underwood, Redhouse Artistic Director and director of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, chose this musical for its ability to bring joy to audiences of all ages.

Members of the cast of You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, have been exploring this message of joy throughout the rehearsal process. Robin Virginie*, playing the role of Sally Brown, and Evelyn Oliver, playing the role of Lucy van Pelt, both shared what brings them the most joy in their lives.

Virginie says, “That feeling when you are laughing uncontrollably with someone you love and time seems to be infinite,” and Oliver concurs with “Making others laugh!”

The rest of the cast features both visiting and local talent. In the titular role of Charlie Brown, is Collin Purcell*. Purcell is a Redhouse regular, most recently appearing as Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream in collaboration with Arc of Onondaga. Charlie Brown's best friend Snoopy will be played by Maha McCain*. Another Redhouse regular, McCain most recently directed Rock of Ages: Teen Edition for Redhouse Education summer programs. Benjamin Borenstein will appear as piano aficionado, Schroeder, and Kilian Crowley will play the ever-philosophical Linus.

The production team consists of Temar Underwood (Director), Colin Keating (Music Director), Stephfond Brunson (Choreographer), Margot Vangel (Prod. Stage Manager), Jakob Pepper (Scenic Designer/Technical Director/Props Coordinator), Amanda Moore (Costume Designer), Shane Patterson (Lighting Designer), Tony Vadala (Sound Designer), Marie Yokoyama (Video Designer), Joshua Reid (Production Manager/Lead Electrician), Caitlin Friedberg (Asst. Stage Manager), Autumn Maggi (Asst. Stage Manager), Franklin G. Fry* (Asst. Stage Manager), and Elissa Martin (Wardrobe Assistant/Dresser).

Redhouse would like to thank their sponsors for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown: CXtec, The Hayner Hoyt Corporation, Pathfinder Bank, National Grid, M&T Bank, Oh My Darling, OneGroup, Tompkins Financial, CenterBridge Planning Group, News Channel 9, and WCNY.

Redhouse is offering two special performances during this run of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. On Saturday, December 16 at the 2:00 PM performance, ASL interpretation will be available. Audience members who would like to reserve seating in the ASL section of this performance should call the Redhouse box office at (315) 362-2785. On Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM, there will be a talkback opportunity following the performance to discuss the themes of the joy presented in the play with the director and members of the cast.

Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling the Redhouse box office at (315) 362-2785.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com