Long Island High School for the Arts Students To Be Accepted Into Top Honor Societies

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Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA) inducted 49 of its students from 26 school districts across the county into three distinguished national honor societies and one international Honor Society during a special ceremony earlier this spring.

The National Honor Society for Dance Arts is part of the National Dance Education Organization. Its mission is to recognize outstanding artistic merit, leadership and academic achievement, and to foster an appreciation for dance as a true art form. Its membership is open to exceptional dance students from throughout the country.

For 40 years, the National Technical Honor Society has recognized outstanding student achievement in career and technical education. Today, it serves more than one million members in secondary and postsecondary chapters across the country, in fulfillment of its mission to support the next generation of skilled workers and leaders. The National Technical Honor Society is founded on four core objectives: career development, leadership development, service and recognition.

For a century, the International Thespian Society has been honoring student achievement. Society’s four key principles are pride, affirmation, confidence and inspiration. As members, students receive national recognition, have access to a variety of resources, and are invited to participate in state and national events, workshops, and college and scholarship auditions. Among its legendary ranks are Kathy Bates, John Goodman, Tom Hanks, Goldie Hawn, Christina Hendricks, Barbara Hershey, Val Kilmer and Cloris Leachman, to name a few.

The Tri-M Music Honor Society was founded more than 85 years ago by the National Association for Music Education and, to this day, remains the only national Honor Society for music students. Its mission is to create future leaders in music education and advocacy. Candidates must meet a rigorous set of eligibility requirements in several categories including leadership, service, character and academic achievement.

Listed below, by school district are the student honorees and the Honor Society they are now a part of:

Bellmore-Merrick CHSD

Lina Murale, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Giulianna DiSalvo, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Kiera Wildeman, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Bethpage UFSD

Anderson Maziero, International Thespian Society

Caroline Murphy, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Anthony Scelta, National Technical Honor Society

Carle Place UFSD

Norah Gaulrapp, National Technical Honor Society

Cold Spring Harbor CSD

Madden Tepper, National Technical Honor Society

Copiague UFSD

Nicholas Shiavo, International Thespian Society

East Meadow UFSD

Olivia Carmody, International Thespian Society

Cooper daSilva, International Thespian Society

Elizabeth Paulino, International Thespian Society

Elwood UFSD

Angelica Viviani, International Thespian Society

Freeport UFSD

Cora Jones, International Thespian Society

Harborfields CSD

Julia Dean, International Thespian Society

Kieran Maguire, International Thespian Society

Half Hollow Hills CSD

Paula Barrera, International Thespian Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Carlee Dickson, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Molly Gorelick, National Technical Honor Society

Hicksville UFSD

Amisha Phagu, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Huntington UFSD

Anna McCormick, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Deveren Flynn, International Thespian Society

Lily Wasoski, International Thespian Society

Island Park UFSD

Brianna Pucci, International Thespian Society

Jericho UFSD

Sophia Sacoulas, International Thespian Society

Kings Park CSD

Emma Palmieri, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Levittown UFSD

Tagen Moran, National Technical Hoor Society

Lily O’Connor, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Melanie Sangurima, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Kathleen Jeudy, International Thespian Society

Lindenhurst UFSD

Julianna Chambers, International Thespian Society

Locust Valley CSD

Ezra Castillo, National Technical Honor Society

Xen Naimushyna, National Technical Honor Society

Long Beach City SD

Archie Lithgow, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Liahna Sisko, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Hanalei Smith, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Lynbrook UFSD

Giovanna Cerino, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Sophia Schoen, International Thespian Society

Massapequa UFSD

Luciana Diliberto, International Thespian Society

Tiffany Gfrerer, International Thespian Society

Roslyn UFSD

Stella Madden, National Honor Society for Dance Arts

Smithtown CSD

Marilena Castoro, International Thespian Society

Olivia Marchese, International Thespian Society

Syosset CSD

Kingsley Ngitngit, National Technical Honor Society

Valley Stream CHSD

Alessia Surdich, National Technical Honor Society

Wantagh UFSD

Nicholas Allen, International Thespian Society

Avery Ferrara, International Thespian Society

Andalucia Navetta, National Technical Honor Society

Charlotte Saxton, Tri-M Music Honor Society

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