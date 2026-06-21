Long Island High School for the Arts Students To Be Accepted Into Top Honor Societies
LIHSA alumni are working all over the world on stage and screen, behind the scenes, and leading major events and organizations.
Nassau BOCES Long Island High School for the Arts (LIHSA) inducted 49 of its students from 26 school districts across the county into three distinguished national honor societies and one international Honor Society during a special ceremony earlier this spring.
The National Honor Society for Dance Arts is part of the National Dance Education Organization. Its mission is to recognize outstanding artistic merit, leadership and academic achievement, and to foster an appreciation for dance as a true art form. Its membership is open to exceptional dance students from throughout the country.
For 40 years, the National Technical Honor Society has recognized outstanding student achievement in career and technical education. Today, it serves more than one million members in secondary and postsecondary chapters across the country, in fulfillment of its mission to support the next generation of skilled workers and leaders. The National Technical Honor Society is founded on four core objectives: career development, leadership development, service and recognition.
For a century, the International Thespian Society has been honoring student achievement. Society’s four key principles are pride, affirmation, confidence and inspiration. As members, students receive national recognition, have access to a variety of resources, and are invited to participate in state and national events, workshops, and college and scholarship auditions. Among its legendary ranks are Kathy Bates, John Goodman, Tom Hanks, Goldie Hawn, Christina Hendricks, Barbara Hershey, Val Kilmer and Cloris Leachman, to name a few.
The Tri-M Music Honor Society was founded more than 85 years ago by the National Association for Music Education and, to this day, remains the only national Honor Society for music students. Its mission is to create future leaders in music education and advocacy. Candidates must meet a rigorous set of eligibility requirements in several categories including leadership, service, character and academic achievement.
Listed below, by school district are the student honorees and the Honor Society they are now a part of:
Bellmore-Merrick CHSD
Lina Murale, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Giulianna DiSalvo, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Kiera Wildeman, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Bethpage UFSD
Anderson Maziero, International Thespian Society
Caroline Murphy, Tri-M Music Honor Society
Anthony Scelta, National Technical Honor Society
Carle Place UFSD
Norah Gaulrapp, National Technical Honor Society
Cold Spring Harbor CSD
Madden Tepper, National Technical Honor Society
Copiague UFSD
Nicholas Shiavo, International Thespian Society
East Meadow UFSD
Olivia Carmody, International Thespian Society
Cooper daSilva, International Thespian Society
Elizabeth Paulino, International Thespian Society
Elwood UFSD
Angelica Viviani, International Thespian Society
Freeport UFSD
Cora Jones, International Thespian Society
Harborfields CSD
Julia Dean, International Thespian Society
Kieran Maguire, International Thespian Society
Half Hollow Hills CSD
Paula Barrera, International Thespian Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society
Carlee Dickson, Tri-M Music Honor Society
Molly Gorelick, National Technical Honor Society
Hicksville UFSD
Amisha Phagu, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Huntington UFSD
Anna McCormick, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Deveren Flynn, International Thespian Society
Lily Wasoski, International Thespian Society
Island Park UFSD
Brianna Pucci, International Thespian Society
Jericho UFSD
Sophia Sacoulas, International Thespian Society
Kings Park CSD
Emma Palmieri, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Levittown UFSD
Tagen Moran, National Technical Hoor Society
Lily O’Connor, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Melanie Sangurima, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Kathleen Jeudy, International Thespian Society
Lindenhurst UFSD
Julianna Chambers, International Thespian Society
Locust Valley CSD
Ezra Castillo, National Technical Honor Society
Xen Naimushyna, National Technical Honor Society
Long Beach City SD
Archie Lithgow, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Liahna Sisko, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Hanalei Smith, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Lynbrook UFSD
Giovanna Cerino, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Sophia Schoen, International Thespian Society
Massapequa UFSD
Luciana Diliberto, International Thespian Society
Tiffany Gfrerer, International Thespian Society
Roslyn UFSD
Stella Madden, National Honor Society for Dance Arts
Smithtown CSD
Marilena Castoro, International Thespian Society
Olivia Marchese, International Thespian Society
Syosset CSD
Kingsley Ngitngit, National Technical Honor Society
Valley Stream CHSD
Alessia Surdich, National Technical Honor Society
Wantagh UFSD
Nicholas Allen, International Thespian Society
Avery Ferrara, International Thespian Society
Andalucia Navetta, National Technical Honor Society
Charlotte Saxton, Tri-M Music Honor Society
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