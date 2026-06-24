REVERBERATIONS to Open Cooperstown Summer Music Festival with WindSync

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The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival opens its 28th season with WindSync in Reverberations on Wednesday, July 15 at 7 PM at Fenimore Farm and Country Village, Cooperstown, NY.

WindSync brings its acclaimed wind quintet artistry to a program tracing a living musical lineage from Nadia Boulanger through two of her students, Elliott Carter and Philip Glass. The program opens with Boulanger's “Three Pieces,” here arranged for wind quintet by WindSync's own bassoonist, Kara LaMoure, followed by Carter's Woodwind Quintet and Glass's “Etude No. 17.” After intermission, LaMoure's arrangement of two Swedish folk tunes offers contrast before the evening closes with W.A. Mozart's “Serenade in C minor, K. 388,” a masterwork from the golden age of wind chamber music.

Over nearly two decades performing throughout the United States and abroad, WindSync has proven itself "a major force in the American chamber music landscape" (Arts and Culture Texas). The quintet has appeared at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Library of Congress, and at Chamber Music Northwest and the Ravinia, Moab, Orcas Island, and Phoenix Chamber Music Festivals. WindSync's 2024 album WindSync Plays Miguel del Aguila, recorded at Abbey Road Studios, debuted at number one on the Billboard classical charts.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 (Option 1; $2 service fee per phone order).

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