Proctors Announces Kittens Night On Broadway

Proctors Collaborative announced today that that they will be hosting a Kittens Night on Broadway, partnering with Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.

For Kittens Night on Broadway, kids and teenagers, age 18 and under, can attend the Thursday evening show to CATS for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult using the code KNOB.

Along with the performance of CATS, Proctors arcade will be full of local vendors each with their own free cat-themed activity for children and families, 90 minutes before the performance.

The Spicy Purrito is a local cat-themed store who will be bringing a DIY cat toy "spider" to make at home. Jakes Jammin Bowties will have a game for your chance to win a set of two free bow ties. Adirondack Bakery will have homemade dog and cat treats for your furry friends along with animal coloring pages. Face painting sponsored by Kids Arts Festival.