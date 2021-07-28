Photos: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED at Cortland Rep

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents the rollicking comedy The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged in their temporary outdoor summer venue at the Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble, NY.

This high-energy, hysterical family-friendly play, written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield will run for 5 performances only, from July 28 - 31, at 7:30 PM with a 2:00 PM performance on Friday, July 30. Socially-distanced seating is available in 4-person seating squares for vaccinated patrons.

Life is short. The complete works of Shakespeare are long. But wait! This 3-man comedy troupe shrinks the Bard's outsized opuses into 90 minutes of unbridled hilarity. With slings and arrows of outrageous comedy, these hilarious Men in Tights tackle all (yes, all!) of the Bard's works. With a dose of Monty Python and a dollop of Lucille Ball, "Shakespeare in the Park" has never been like this! Warning: While the comedy is appropriate for all ages, this show is not recommended for people with weak hearts or English degrees. The Today Show reviewed the show saying "If you like Shakespeare, you'll like this show. If you hate Shakespeare, you'll LOVE this show!"

Three comedic geniuses, who are familiar to CRT audiences, comprise the cast. Nicholas Wilder has been previously seen at CRT in the productions of Sleuth, Women in Jeopardy!, The 39 Steps, The Ladies Man, and Neil Simon's Rumors. Cortland native and SUNY Cortland grad Jeff Brooks began his career at CRT as an intern in 2001 and was also seen as Keno the stripper in CRT's The Full Monty. Mikey LoBalsamo made his CRT debut earlier this summer in the children's show Pirate Schmirate! as Starburst, the practical unicorn, among other roles.

This production is directed by Trey Compton, who earlier this summer directed Honky Tonk Angels and previously helmed CRT's productions of Legally Blonde, Sleuth and Rough Crossing. Technical direction is headed by Dana White, Jr. with scenic design by Nicholas Schwartz, costumes by Wendi R. Zea, properties by Andrew Carney, lighting by Eric Behnke and sound design by Seth Asa Sengel. Stage Manager Tanner Lias coordinates the production with Assistant Stage Manager Anna Vu.

Visit CRT's website at www.CortlandRep.org for more information on all of CRTs upcoming shows in this outdoor season or call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160 to order tickets.

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke