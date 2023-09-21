Photos: Last Two Chances To Catch The Central NY Pilot Premier Of ALICE BY HEART

Last chance to catch the new musical, Alice by Heart at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

Last chance to catch the new musical Alice by Heart at the 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival.

From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress) Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Madcap Adventures in Wonderland. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world-premiere musical encourages us to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest times.

Theatre444 is housed in Geneva NY, the heart of the Finger Lakes. Alice by Heart is the company’s premiere Fringe Festival Performance.  Alice by Heart was restricted until just very recently. 

Theatre444 is the Regional Pilot Premier of the show.“I never would have believed that we would book a show this exciting for the Rochester Fringe Festival,” says Pam Rapoza, artistic director of Theatre444. “We are thrilled and honored to bring this beautiful story to new audiences.”  

Tickets are now on sale at www.theatre444.com, where more information is also available. Acclaimed as “ A welcome trip down the rabbit hole" and "a resounding success!" by the Roc City News, the show is recommended for audiences aged 13 and older.

All performances will take place at the JCC Center Stage, Hart Theatre at 1200 Edgewood Ave, Rochester, NY 14618. Last Performances will be Friday, Sept 22 at 9 pm, and Saturday, Sept 23 at 4:30 pm. 

Photos: Last Two Chances To Catch The Central NY Pilot Premier Of ALICE BY HEART

