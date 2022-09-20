Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala

The 2022 honorees included Edie Falco, the multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winning actress, and stage manager Michael Palmer.

Register for Central New York News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  

Penguin Rep Theatre held its annual fundraising gala on Saturday September 10 in Stony Point. The 2022 honorees included Edie Falco, the multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winning actress, and stage manager Michael Palmer, who has overseen 20 productions for the Stony Point-based nonprofit professional theatre in Rockland and New York City.

Featured entertainment was provided by Jesse Means and Ben Rauch, who starred in BREATH & IMAGINATION earlier this season; Rita Harvey and Neil Berg; and actor, director, writer and clown Bill Irwin, who formerly resided in Nyack.

Orange and Rockland Utilities received the first Morton Wolkowitz Business Awards.

The festivities at Penguin's barn theatre were followed by a gourmet supper catered by Hudson's Mill Tavern under the direction of Jim Guarasci at the Gilmor Sloane Mansion located on the grounds adjacent to the theatre.

Attendees at the sold-out event included Beth Fowler, SAG Award winner and Tony nominee; Warren Leight, Tony Award-winning author of SIDE MAN and long-time show runner of LAW & ORDER; actress Aida Turturro; and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba.

Photo Credit: Dorice Arden Madronero

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
Artistic director Joe Brancato, stage manager Michael Palmer, Tony Award-winning actress Karen Ziemba, actor Bill Tatum

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
Featured entertainers Rita Harvey and Neil Berg

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
Featured entertainer Bill Irwin

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
Actress Edie Falco and Blu

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
Artistic director Joe Brancato, Tony Award-winning playwright Warren Leight

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
Edie Falco, Jim Guarasci (manager of Hudson's Mill Tavern)

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
The cast of MR. PARKER -- Davi Santos, Mia Matthews, Derek Smith

Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
Buffy Cardozo, Maggie O'Rourke, Edie Falco, Joe Brancato, actress Aida Turturro, Dana Duff

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 GalaPhotos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala
September 20, 2022

Penguin Rep Theatre held its annual fundraising gala on Saturday September 10 in Stony Point. The 2022 honorees included Edie Falco, the multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winning actress, and stage manager Michael Palmer, who has overseen 20 productions for the Stony Point-based nonprofit professional theatre in Rockland and New York City.  
Franklin Stage Company Presents Staged Readings of New Play by Kyle BassFranklin Stage Company Presents Staged Readings of New Play by Kyle Bass
September 19, 2022

The Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County's renowned professional summer theater, will present 2 staged readings of a new play by Kyle Bass entitled Toliver and Wakeman.
Christine Stoddard's MI ABUELA, QUEEN OF NIGHTMARES Movement Excerpt At Chashama FestivalChristine Stoddard's MI ABUELA, QUEEN OF NIGHTMARES Movement Excerpt At Chashama Festival
September 19, 2022

An excerpt of the movement from Christine Stoddard's play 'Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares,' as devised by movement director Fiamma Piacentini for the Gene Frankel Theatre run directed by the playwright, will be presented at the 2022 Chashama Fest in Pine Plains, New York on October 1st.
VIDEO: Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO World Premiere Musical Performs 'Building Momentum'VIDEO: Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO World Premiere Musical Performs 'Building Momentum'
September 19, 2022

Desmond Edwards, Amelia Fei, Madison Kopec, Liam Pearce, Imani Russell, Conor Tague, and Ashley Wool perform 'Building Momentum' from the new musical How to Dance in Ohio, premiering at Syracuse Stage September 21 - October 9, 2022. Watch here!
Irvington Theater To Screen COCO Under The Stars Next MonthIrvington Theater To Screen COCO Under The Stars Next Month
September 19, 2022

After a sold-out screening of Hocus Pocus last year, Irvington Theater is thrilled to welcome audiences back to the Main Street School Lawn on Friday, October 14 for an unforgettable outdoor screening of Disney/Pixar's 2017 hit, Coco. 