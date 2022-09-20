Photos: Inside Penguin Rep's 2022 Gala

Penguin Rep Theatre held its annual fundraising gala on Saturday September 10 in Stony Point. The 2022 honorees included Edie Falco, the multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award winning actress, and stage manager Michael Palmer, who has overseen 20 productions for the Stony Point-based nonprofit professional theatre in Rockland and New York City.

Featured entertainment was provided by Jesse Means and Ben Rauch, who starred in BREATH & IMAGINATION earlier this season; Rita Harvey and Neil Berg; and actor, director, writer and clown Bill Irwin, who formerly resided in Nyack.

Orange and Rockland Utilities received the first Morton Wolkowitz Business Awards.

The festivities at Penguin's barn theatre were followed by a gourmet supper catered by Hudson's Mill Tavern under the direction of Jim Guarasci at the Gilmor Sloane Mansion located on the grounds adjacent to the theatre.

Attendees at the sold-out event included Beth Fowler, SAG Award winner and Tony nominee; Warren Leight, Tony Award-winning author of SIDE MAN and long-time show runner of LAW & ORDER; actress Aida Turturro; and Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba.

Photo Credit: Dorice Arden Madronero