Photos: First Look At MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS At Cortland Repertory Theatre

For the fourth production in their 50th Anniversary season, Cortland Repertory Theatre presents the regional premiere of a new play based on a classic novel: Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by one of America's premiere playwrights, Ken Ludwig.

Performances at the Little York Pavilion in Preble will run from July 20th - 30th with evening shows at 7:30 PM. Matinees are available on July 22nd, 24th, and 27th at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland.

Tickets are also available through CortlandRep.org with ETIX, for a small additional charge. CRT cautions that ETIX is the only approved online ticket service; others charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are not approved by CRT. The GPS address for the Little York Pavilion is 6799 Little York Lake Road in Preble.

This imaginative stage adaptation of Christie's most popular mystery takes the audience on an elegant but ill-fated train trip. On a winter's evening in 1934, a snowdrift stops the luxurious Orient Express literally in its tracks. By morning, it is one passenger less; an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed, his door locked from the inside. With a long list of suspects, detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer before they strike again. While the novel has seen film and radio adaptations, this is the first stage version, which is being produced across the country in many regional theatres. Whether the story is familiar or not to the viewer, surprises are in store for everyone.