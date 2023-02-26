Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Damien Sneed's OUR SONG, OUR STORY – THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES at Hamilton College

Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs, and spirituals.

Feb. 26, 2023  

Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs, and spirituals. The concert brought together two of today's most exciting operatic voices in a diverse and powerful event featuring Janinah Burnett and Justin Austin, accompanied by Damien Sneed on piano and the Griot String Quartet; Dr. Amyr Joyner on violin, Justus Ross on violin, Edward W. Hardy (The Woodsman) on viola, and Boubacar Diallo on cello.

See photos from the event below!

The beautiful showcase, which aimed to honor operatic legends Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman, featured performances of music by major African American composers Margaret Bonds, Terence Blanchard, Harry T. Burleigh, and Sneed, as well as works by Puccini, Richard Strauss, Copland, and Gershwin.

Past tour dates include The Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, Auburn University/ Auburn, AL (November 15, 2022), Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Ordway Concert Hall/ St. Paul, MN (November 18, 2022), Harriman-Jewell Series, Folly Theater/ Kansas City, MO (November 20, 2022), Hamilton College, Wellin Hall/ Clinton, NY (January 21, 2023), Wheeler Opera House/ Aspen, CO (January 25, 2023), Tuesday Musical Association, EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall/ Akron, OH (February 2, 2023), Sheldon Concert Hall/ St. Louis, MO (February 4, 2023), Sunflower Performing Arts at Hesston College, Hesston Mennonite Church/ Hesston, KS (February 6, 2023), and Washington Performing Arts and CAAPA, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - Terrace Theater/ Washington, DC (February 10, 2023).

This tour was produced and presented by LeChateau Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Kendall Thomas (UltraVioletVSN)

Justin Austin (baritone), Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin), Justus Ross (violin), Janinah Burnett (soprano) & Damien Sneed (piano)

Boubacar Diallo (cello) & Edward W. Hardy (viola)

Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin), Justus Ross (violin), Justin Austin (baritone), Damien Sneed (piano) & Janinah Burnett (soprano)

Damien Sneed (piano), Janinah Burnett (soprano) & Justin Austin (baritone)

Damien Sneed (piano), Justin Austin (baritone) & Janinah Burnett (soprano)

Damien Sneed (piano), Justin Austin (baritone) & Janinah Burnett (soprano)

Damien Sneed (piano) & Janinah Burnett (soprano)

Damien Sneed (piano) & Justin Austin (baritone)

Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin), Justus Ross (violin), Damien Sneed (piano), Justin Austin (baritone), Janinah Burnett (soprano), Boubacar Diallo (cello) & Edward W. Hardy (viola): Griot String Quartet

Damien Sneed (piano) & Justin Austin (baritone)

Edward W. Hardy

Boubacar Diallo (cello), Justus Ross (violin), Edward W. Hardy (viola) & Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin): Griot String Quartet

Justus Ross (violin), Edward W. Hardy (viola) & Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin): Griot String Quartet

Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin), Justus Ross (violin), Damien Sneed (piano), Justin Austin (baritone), Janinah Burnett (soprano), Boubacar Diallo (cello) & Edward W. Hardy (viola): Griot String Quartet

Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin), Justus Ross (violin), Boubacar Diallo (cello) & Edward W. Hardy (viola): Griot String Quartet

Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin), Justus Ross (violin), Boubacar Diallo (cello) & Edward W. Hardy (viola): Griot String Quartet

Boubacar Diallo (cello), Justus Ross (violin), Edward W. Hardy (viola) & Dr. Amyr Joyner (violin): Griot String Quartet signing autographs

Boubacar Diallo (cello) & Edward W. Hardy (viola)

Damien Sneed (piano) & Justin Austin (baritone)



