Photos: Damien Sneed's OUR SONG, OUR STORY – THE NEW GENERATION OF BLACK VOICES at Hamilton College

Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world's most well-known operatic arias, art songs, and spirituals. The concert brought together two of today's most exciting operatic voices in a diverse and powerful event featuring Janinah Burnett and Justin Austin, accompanied by Damien Sneed on piano and the Griot String Quartet; Dr. Amyr Joyner on violin, Justus Ross on violin, Edward W. Hardy (The Woodsman) on viola, and Boubacar Diallo on cello.

The beautiful showcase, which aimed to honor operatic legends Marian Anderson and Jessye Norman, featured performances of music by major African American composers Margaret Bonds, Terence Blanchard, Harry T. Burleigh, and Sneed, as well as works by Puccini, Richard Strauss, Copland, and Gershwin.

Past tour dates include The Jay & Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, Auburn University/ Auburn, AL (November 15, 2022), Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, Ordway Concert Hall/ St. Paul, MN (November 18, 2022), Harriman-Jewell Series, Folly Theater/ Kansas City, MO (November 20, 2022), Hamilton College, Wellin Hall/ Clinton, NY (January 21, 2023), Wheeler Opera House/ Aspen, CO (January 25, 2023), Tuesday Musical Association, EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall/ Akron, OH (February 2, 2023), Sheldon Concert Hall/ St. Louis, MO (February 4, 2023), Sunflower Performing Arts at Hesston College, Hesston Mennonite Church/ Hesston, KS (February 6, 2023), and Washington Performing Arts and CAAPA, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts - Terrace Theater/ Washington, DC (February 10, 2023).

This tour was produced and presented by LeChateau Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Kendall Thomas (UltraVioletVSN)