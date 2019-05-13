Photo Flash: THE IT GIRL At Meadow Brook Theatre

In The IT Girl, Betty, a sassy department store clerk has something special. It's enough to win an advertising contest looking for the girl with "IT," but will it be enough to charm the heir to the retail empire that employs her?

The IT Girl, by Michael Small, BT McNicholl, Paul McKibbins, runs May 29 through June 23, 2019, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

"This is a wonderful retelling of the 1927 Paramount Picture "IT," which starred Clara Bow," says MBT Artistic Director Travis Walter. "I know our audiences will love the musical adaptation of this charming story. It's a fantastic way to end our regular theatre season."

The cast includes Sara Kmiec as Betty Lou Spence, Nathan Cockroft as Jonathan Waltham and Jackie Raye as Adela Van Norman. The remainder of the cast frequently plays more than one role over the course of the musical. These include Dan Fenaughty, Larissa Klinger, Stephanie Wahl and Ron Williams.

The IT Girl is directed by Travis W. Walter. Choreography is by Jeremy Benton, with musical direction by Heidi Joosten. Terry W. Carpenter is the stage manager with scenic design by Jen Price Fick, assisted by Jasmine Radetski, costume design by Corey Collins, assisted by Shireen Unvala, lighting design by Matthew J. Fick and sound design by Mike Duncan.

Heidi Joosten also plays keyboard with Lorrie Gunn and Allison Rhoades alternating on violin, Sig Hepler on banjo and guitar, Ryan Crum on bass, Don platter on woodwinds and Peyton Miller and Jake Rydell alternating on percussion.

Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

The IT Girl is made possible through the generous support of Extended Stay Hotels, The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

Meadow Brook Theatre is located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for more than 53 years.





