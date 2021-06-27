Pendragon Theatre Names Michael Aguirre New Managing Director

After an almost four-month search, Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake, NY has found its Managing Director, Michael Aguirre from New York City.

"There were several qualified people who applied for the position", said Chris Leifheit, president of the board of directors.

"We are thrilled to have found someone with Michael's talent, experience and passion for the arts to collaborate with current staff and board to lead us out of this COVID crisis and toward a promising future," Leifheit said in a press release.

As Managing Director, Aguirre will be responsible for the theater's business planning and strategy in addition to leading the charge of the new building.

"It was clear from the moment I began speaking with the staff and board of Pendragon Theatre that it is a very special place," Aguirre wrote in a prepared statement. "I'm honored and excited to be joining them in celebrating the incredible wealth of artistry in the beautiful Saranac Lake community."

Aguirre will officially begin his role on July 5, with an initial focus on continuing and evolving the theater's COVID-19 safety practices in order to present an in-person season later this summer.

The board is also looking for Aguirre to grow the organization, which prior to the pandemic, annually hosts more than 5000 people through its plays, musicals, and therapeutic & educational programs, "serving over a half dozen North Country counties," Leifheit said.

Working at New Light Theater Project since 2013, Aguirre is a founding leader, and has been responsible for overseeing strategic planning while cultivating national partnerships and boosting fundraising and audience development. In addition to New York City, New Light has produced all over the world including Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Before that, he was Managing Director of Access Theater, a 30-year-old multi-space performance venue in downtown Manhattan dedicated to emerging New York City artists. He began his career in administrative roles at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, The Wilma in Philadelphia and The Red Barn Theatre in Frankfort, Indiana.

Aguirre has a bachelor's degree from Indiana University and holds a certificate in the Executive Program of Arts & Culture Strategy through the University of Pennsylvania and NAS.

"I've been shaping my administrative skills for 15 years and will dedicate my passion and energy completely to Pendragon Theatre and the community." Aguirre wrote. "Much of my career has revolved around partnerships and collaboration -- how do we fit in and serve the community at large -- and this will be a question I will constantly ask of Pendragon Theatre." Aguirre continued, "I look forward to being a part of Pendragon's legacy at a time when live arts has never been more necessary."

The 41 year-old Pendragon Theatre is the only year-round professional theatre in the Adirondacks, located at 15 Brandybrook Avenue, Saranac Lake. For more information contact the theatre online at PendragonTheare.org.