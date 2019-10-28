Patchogue Theatre Presents VINTAGE VINYL LIVE

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Vintage Vinyl Live, featuring The Joni Project performing Joni Mitchell's Blue and Jellyband performing Traffic's The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys, on Saturday, November 2 at 8pm. Ticket prices range between $19 - $39, plus applicable fees. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Vintage Vinyl Live is Patchogue Theatre's series of vintage albums performed in their entirety by local musicians.

Blue is Joni Mitchell's fourth studio album and today is considered of the greatest albums of all time; The New York Times named Blue of the 25 albums that represented "turning points and pinnacles in 20th-century popular music." Rolling stone made it #30 on their list of 500 Greatest Albums of all time, the highest entry by a female artist, and NPR chose Blue as the greatest album of all time made by a woman.

The members of The Joni Project are all active in other musical projects and gather periodically to bring fresh interpretation to Joni's legendary tunes from her many eras and genres, with Katie Pearlman on vocals, guitar and dulcimer, Dave Berg on guitar, Mark Mancini on keyboards, Dan Ehrlich on bass, Alan Lerner on drums, Premik Russell Tubbs on sax and flute and Steve Finklestein on percussion.

The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys is the fifth studio album by Traffic. The album follows suit with their previous releases employing methodical mix of rock and slow fusion jazz. Aside from the eponymous title track the album features the FM radio hit "Rock & Roll Stew". The album was certified gold less than a year after its release in the United States in 1971.

Jellyband has cultivated a loyal following throughout Long Island and beyond by crafting unusual and surprising sets drawing from such disparate artists as the Grateful Dead, Frank Zappa, Led Zeppelin, Traffic and many more. The virtuoso musicians that comprise Jellyband have been on the Long Island music scene for more than twenty years, with Jim Fontana on Bass, Kevin Griffin on guitar/vocals, Mike Katzman on keys/vocals, Ann McInerney on woodwinds/vocals and Jesse Smith on drums.







Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You