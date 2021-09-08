Patchogue Theatre Presents I AM KING: THE MICHAEL JACKSON EXPERIENCE

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced that it will present I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience on Friday, October 1 at 8pm. Tickets are $39.00 - $69.00 plus fees and are available online at PatchogueTheatre.org. At this time, everyone is required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, as per current CDC guidelines. CLICK HERE to view Patchogue Theatre's COVID-19 Guidelines.

I AM KING - The Michael Jackson Experience is as close as you will get to seeing the King of Pop live in concert! Featuring Michael Jackson tribute artist, Michael Firestone who can sing LIVE while mastering the intense dancing that Jackson was so famous for, I AM KING takes the audience on a musical and visual journey into the world of the KING OF POP.

The creators of I AM KING have put together an incredible cast of talented musicians and Broadway and Las Vegas dancers to bring Jackson to life in an explosion of unmatched energetic perfection. I AM KING features amazing renditions of Jackson's biggest hits including "Bad", "Billie Jean", "Thriller", "Man in the Mirror", "Human Nature" and many more.

Having performed to millions of Michael Jackson fans worldwide, Michael Firestone has been hailed by fans and critics alike as the heir apparent to Michael Jackson in look, performance and authenticity. When it comes to Michael Jackson tribute artists, there are none quite like Michael Firestone. His ability to sing live while mastering the intense dancing that Michael Jackson was so famous for has made him the most sought after MJ tribute artist in the world.

Michael Firestone was chosen as one of two official Michael Jackson impersonators for the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular shows in theaters and casinos all over the USA and Canada including the Tacoma Dome. Most recently, Michael Firestone co-created and starred in MJ Live and numerous other Michael Jackson tribute shows that are still using his image/video to sell tickets.

Prior to Michael Jackson's untimely death, Firestone had performed as a Michael Jackson tribute artist in live shows such as 'MTV Magic' and 'Around the World' in Asia, 'Legends in Concert' in Myrtle Beach, 'LaCage' and 'Masquerade' in Atlantic City. Firestone also did guest appearances on 'Larry the Cable Guy's Christmas Spectacular' and the Asian variety show 'The Bon Show.

20% of proceeds benefit the Andrew McMorris Foundation. In September 2018, Andrew and his Boy Scout Troop were tragically hit by a drunk driver while hiking. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after and passed away. The lives of his family, friends and community were forever changed by his senseless passing.

