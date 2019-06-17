Patchogue Theatre Announces The Return Of THE LOADING DOCK Series

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces the relaunch of The Loading Dock - its backstage "venue within a venue" showcasing new music and comedy on Long Island. Tickets to all Loading Dock shows are $20. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit LoadingDockPatchogue.com, call the Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

The Loading Dock, which opened in March of 2018 as a popup speakeasy, is a "venue within a venue" located on the stage of the Patchogue Theatre. Guests enter through the backstage door into an industrial-themed atmosphere featuring cabaret-style seating that intimately accommodates about 150 people. And there's even a backstage bar!

The Loading Dock series showcases original music, comedy, jazz, and new works from fresh artists. The 2019 season includes stand-up comedy from New York City's best to jazz nights with Judy Carmichael and friends, new acoustic music from Fresh Brewed Sessions, as well as bands from the Long Island music scene.

THE LOADING DOCK 2019 SUMMER SCHEDULE

July 9 - Stand-Up Comedy Night with Dante Nero & Caitlin Peluffo ON SALE NOW

July 23 - Jazz Night with Judy Carmichael & Friends ON SALE NOW

August 6 - Stand-Up Comedy Night Casey Balsham & Chuck Nice ON SALE NOW

August 15 - Music Night Pete Mancini & The Hillside Airmen with Special Guest Joe Iadanza and His Beautiful Band ON SALE NOW

September 19 - Stand-Up Comedy Night with Richie Redding & Erica Spera ON SALE NOW

September 26 - Fresh Brewed Sessions ON SALE NOW





