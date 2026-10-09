PIANOSONOMA | BERKSHIRES to Launch at Berkshire School

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pianoSonoma, under the leadership of Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Jessica Chow Shinn & Michael Shinn, delightedly announces the launch of pianoSonoma | Berkshires, a weeklong program held at The Berkshire School in Sheffield, Massachusetts from July 18-23, 2027. Applications are rolling and available here through December 1, 2026.

An extension of pianoSonoma-now in its 17th year in Sonoma, CA-pianoSonoma | Berkshires gives space for adult music-lovers of any background to perform in or observe daily performance classes, learn from world-class musicians in creative group classes, and participate in private performances.

Participants are paired with Artist Fellows, dynamic and innovative emerging musicians on the cutting-edge of the performing arts field today. Advanced participants may choose to be paired with Artist Faculty, experienced professional musicians at the forefront of their fields and who have several years of experience at pianoSonoma, including pianist Peter Dugan, trumpeter Riley Mulherkar, and violinist Doori Na.

In addition to welcoming participant applications, pianoSonoma | Berkshires is now accepting applications for its Artist Fellows program, which gives talented emerging musicians the opportunity to refine their leadership and teaching skills. Fellows will be mentored by Artist Faculty and will have the opportunity to perform in public concerts.

"We are thrilled to expand pianoSonoma to the Berkshires, a place that has been near and dear to our hearts for many years, due to its magical artistic scene and absolutely stunning scenery,' say Jessica and Michael Shinn. 'One of the most exciting aspects of this particular location is that it is within driving distance of Boston and New York City. We hope to welcome new music-lovers to explore this special location with us.'

To learn more and to apply, please visit pianosonoma.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 13 Hrs 40 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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