PACKRAT From Concrete Temple Theatre - This Weekend At Bridge Street Theatre

The magical Concrete Temple Theatre returns to Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre this coming weekend, November 22-24, for a three-performance run of PACKRAT, a new multi-media puppet extravaganza that contemplates humanity's relationship with the natural world.

Inspired by the classic survival and adventure novel "Watership Down", the play follows the adventures of Bud, a peculiar rodent with a penchant for hoarding humankind's goods. When a discarded cigar sparks a wildfire, the animals in the desert where Bud lives blame him for the human-made disasters infiltrating their lives and ban him from the community. What will he find in the Land of the Big Sagebrush? PACKRAT is a poignant account of Bud's journey to find his place in the world and his ultimate realization of the interconnectedness of all life. This Concrete Temple Theatre production for audiences of all ages is written and directed by Renee Philippi and designed by Carlo Adinolfi, with original music by Lewis Flinn.

Performances will be held on Friday November 22nd and Saturday November 23rd at 7:30pm and on Sunday November 24th at 2:00pm. Advanced tickets can be purchased at packrat.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. For more details, visit the theatre's website at BridgeSt.org. Don't miss this opportunity to introduce your kids to the excitement and wonder of live theater at this enchanting new show!

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts.



