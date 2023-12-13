Opera Puccini's TOSCA Comes to Artpark Mainstage Theater Next Summer

Celebrating its 50th season, Artpark will present one of the world's favorite operas, Giacomo Puccini's TOSCA, in the Artpark Mainstage Theater on Friday, July 12 at 7:00PM & Sunday, July 14 2:00PM in 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15 at 10AM. Reserved seats begin at $39.

Following the success of Artpark's sold-out production of Carl Orff's CARMINA BURANA during the 2023 summer season, Artpark's opera programming will continue with a full production of the classic TOSCA, a story of love, lust and political intrigue with music by Giacomo Puccini to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Gouseppe Giacosa. The production will feature direct re-creations of the original Adolf Hohenstein's set and costume designs from the opera's premiere at Teatro Costanzi in Rome in 1900. Audiences will discover a masterpiece of Belle Époque design with the timeless music drama that inspired it.

The full production will include internationally known opera soloists accompanied by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, under the direction of Grammy Winning Artpark Director of Opera and Sonic Explorations, Gil Rose.

TOSCA is a three act opera set in Rome during the 1800's just after the French Revolution. Napoleon has successfully taken France and has invaded Rome and created a new republic.The beloved opera singer, Floria Tosca, is in love with painter Mario Cavaradossi, and here begins the story of how Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia, intersects with these lovers in drama, betrayal, revenge and murder.

Gil Rose, Conductor

Often referred to as “a musician helping to shape the future of classical music”, Gil Rose is acknowledged for his “sense of style and sophistication” by Opera News, noted as “an amazingly versatile conductor” by The Boston Globe, and praised for conducting with “admiral command” by The New York Times and has been called “one of the most adventurous conductors in the world” by KUSC Radio. Over the past two decades he has built a reputation as one of the country's most inventive and versatile conductors. His dynamic performances on both the symphonic and operatic stages as well as over 100 recordings have garnered international critical praise. Mr. Rose conducted Artpark's production of “Carmina Burana” in the 2023 season.

Michael Capaso, Stage Director

Michael is the General Director of the New York City Opera. He has produced, directed, and toured opera and musical theater productions in the U.S. and abroad for over 30 years. In 2014, along with philanthropist Roy Niederhoffer, he led the successful effort to bring the New York City Opera out of bankruptcy, laying the artistic, administrative, and fiscal groundwork for the company's upcoming seasons. The revitalized New York City Opera returned to the stage in 2016 with a celebratory production of TOSCA. He began his career producing and directing and co-founded New York's Dicapo Opera Theatre in 1981. In 1995, Capasso conceived and designed a permanent home and performance space for the company, repurposing the lower level of the St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church on Manhattan's East Side into a “jewel-box” theater. Over the 30 years of his leadership, Dicapo Opera Theater presented a diverse programming to the New York public, and, in cooperation with the Armel Festival, premiered three productions of contemporary American operas in Europe.

John Farrell, Associate Set Designer

John is currently the Director of Production for New York City Opera. Since starting this position in 2015, he has been responsible for all aspects of the physical production of the company, and he has served as the resident Scenic Designer. During this time, he has designed more than 10 productions for the company. Also in New York, John was the Resident Designer for Dicapo Opera where he created over ninety productions from 1992-2013. At Radio City Music Hall, he was the Scenic Supervisor for the Spring Spectacular Easter show for two years and the Christmas Spectacular show for one. He served as Scenic Supervisor for Radio City Christmas Spectacular shows in Chicago and Detroit and more.

Ildikó Debreczeni, Associate Costume Designer

Ildikó has been designing costumes for theater, dance, and film for more than 30 years. In 1995, she established Jelmez-Art Ltd. in her hometown of Szolnok, Hungary, where she produced costumes for local theaters. In 2007, through an association with the Armel Opera Festival, based in Budapest, Jelmez-Art began constructing costumes for international theaters and opera companies, a list which has grown to include the Bayreuth Festival, Bergen Festival, Graz Opera in Austria, Bergen National Opera, and opera companies in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, and the United States.

Susan Roth, Lighting Designer

Susan has designed lighting for theater, opera and dance in the US and abroad. International opera credits include Tobias Picker's Emmeline and Robert Ward's The Crucible, which were televised throughout Europe on Mezzo TV as part of the Armel Opera Festival. She has designed for a number of opera companies in the U.S. including Tampa Opera, Augusta Opera, Orlando Opera, and Toledo Opera and was resident designer for Dicapo Opera. Ms. Roth served as the lighting designer for the 75th Anniversary tour of the Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. Other U.S. national theater tour credits include Dreamgirls, Cabaret, Purlie, Little Shop of Horrors, and One Mo Time. International tours include Ain't Misbehavin', West Side Story, and Crazy for You. Ms. Roth was resident designer for the Westport Playhouse for ten years and designed the U.S. premiere of Public Enemy, a play by Kenneth Branagh; and the world premiere of Feau Follet for the Elisa Monte Dance Company.