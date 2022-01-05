Open Stage to Present THE MAD ONES

Open Stage has announced their next production, The Mad Ones, an original musical by Kait Kerrigan & Bree Lowdermilk, which will play February 12 to March 12 on Open Stage's Capital BlueCross Main Stage.

"Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved..." The Mad Ones takes its name from a passage in Jack Kerouac's On the Road. Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. As she sits in the driver's seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path? Sam has to make a decision. It's a simple matter of left or right: a fork in the road in a car driven by the ghosts of her past. This contemporary musical is a journey of loss, freedom, and what it truly means to live life to the fullest.

"The show explores true love and friendship, ways to process grief and loss, and how to remember while also moving forward. It's just an absolutely beautiful piece," said Carly Lafferty, who plays Samantha.

The Mad Ones features a cast of local all-stars: Carly Lafferty, Maggie Haynes, Nik Olson, and Rachel Landon. Directed by Stuart Landon, the musical has an incredible design team, including musical director Nicholas Werner, set designer MO Geiger, lighting designer Tristan Stasiulis, and costume designer Jack Weitzel.

The Mad Ones opened off-Broadway in November 2017. The musical has sold 15,000+ pieces of digital sheet music, amassed millions of YouTube views, and inspired thousands of fan videos. Its well-known songs include "Run Away With Me," "Say the Word," and "Freedom."

"Simply stated, you'll love The Mad Ones. People of all ages can relate to this touching and humorous story." - BroadwayWorld

The Mad Ones will play at Open Stage February 12 to March 12 at Open Stage's intimate Capital BlueCross Main Stage, located at 25 North Court Street in downtown Harrisburg. For tickets, visit openstagehbg.com.