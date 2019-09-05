New Rochelle Opera Presents IT'S DE-LOVELY

Following two previous sold-out concerts honoring musical theater composers, New Rochelle Opera will present a full musical theater concert entitled IT'S DE-LOVELYon Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the Christopher Murphy Auditorium at Iona College, 715 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY.The concert is sponsored by IonaCollege Council on the Arts.



The concert will feature selections by Cole Porter to celebrate of the 85th anniversary of the ever-popular musical, Anything Goes. Featured in the concert will be NRO artists Roseanne Ackerley (soprano), Anna Tonna (mezzo-soprano), Zachary Sebek (tenor) and Wayne Hu (baritone), with accompaniment by Georgianna Pappas, and the narration by company co-founder and artistic director, Camille Coppola.

The concert will begin at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $28 for general admission, $25 for seniors, $15 for non-Iona students, and free for Iona students and staff. To purchase advance tickets, visit www.nropera.org or call 1-800-838-3006, Ext. 1. For further information, call (914) 576-1617.

New Rochelle Opera was formed for the purpose of presenting imaginative and appealing operatic productions to the Westchester community. It serves to create a deeper understanding and appreciation of live opera, and make it accessible and affordable to a diverse audience. The company presents the art form in its various aspects (e.g. fully staged performances, opera in concert, school programs, opera workshops and demonstrations), engaging aspiring young artists as well as experienced professionals. www.nropera.org





