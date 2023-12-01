National Theater Live: THE BOOK OF DUST To Screen At Performing Arts in Cinema This Month

In The Book of Dust, two young people and their dæmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the centre of a terrifying manhunt.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Two young people and their dæmons, with everything at stake, find themselves at the centre of a terrifying manhunt. In their care is a tiny child called Lyra Belacqua, and in that child lies the fate of the future. And as the waters rise around them, powerful adversaries conspire for mastery of Dust: salvation to some, the source of infinite corruption to others.

Optional intermission menus are available for all Performing Arts in Cinema (PAiC) shows. Thursday night wine and cheese pairing from The Cheese Patch and Saturday morning brunch from Goldberg's Famous Deli are available for pre-purchase at check-out.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS
Adult - $15.00 | Student - $12.00 | Member - $10.00

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is located at 20 Terry Street (one block South of Main Street) in Patchogue, NY 11772 more info at (631) 438-0083


