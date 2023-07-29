NYSCA Grant to Bring NYC's LayeRhythm to Catskill

Thanks to a generous grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, LayeRhythm, a NYC-based non-profit organization dedicated to highlighting freestyle voices in the performing arts landscape, will travel to Catskill for a three-week dance residency, to include developmental work on new material, two free workshops, and a public performance.

Since 2015, LayeRhythm, led by Mai Lê Hô, has been presenting jam sessions – where musicians, dancers, and vocalists contribute to NYC's vibrant street and club dance cultures. These sessions of artistic expression have been transforming individuals' relationship to music/dance while providing entertainment, building community, educating audiences in cultural history, and supporting emotional and social well-being.

On Saturday August 5, LayeRhythm will present two free public workshops at the theatre: A Freestyle Rhyming Workshop with Osyris Antham at 2:00 pm and a House Dance Workshop with Mai Lê Hô at 4:00 PM.

Osyris Antham, a Brooklyn-bred rapper from Flatbush, started his artist life as a poet and slowly grew into the hip hop world. Since jumping into the NY underground scene at his first official rap contest in August 2013, he has won 40+ competitions.

Mai Lê Hô is a French-Vietnamese street/club dance artist & educator, and the founder of LayeRhythm Productions INC. She has performed in over 70 venues across the USA and Europe and has won 1st place in various international house dance competitions. Both workshops will be held at Bridge Street Theatre, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill. There is no cost, but participants must pre-register in order to participate and space is limited. To pre-register, email contact@BridgeSt.org.

Then, on Saturday August 12 at 7:30pm, LayeRhythm will present a free public performance/jam session highlighting work they've been developing during their Catskill residency. Again, there is no cost to attend, but seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis at the door on the day of performance. Doors at the theatre will open at 7:00pm.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor of New York and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature. Bridge Street Theatre's entire 2023 Season is sponsored by generous donations from Mary E. Barrett and Ted and Mary Neumann in memory of Helmut and Emily Neumann.

Saturday August 5 @ 2:00pm

Freestyle Rhyming Workshop with Osyris Antham

Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

Free, but must pre-register to participate

To pre-register: email contact@bridgest.org

Saturday August 5 @ 4:00pm

House Dance Workshop with Mai Lê Hô

Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

Free, but must pre-register to participate

To pre-register: email contact@bridgest.org

Saturday August 12 @ 7:30pm

LayeRhythm Free Public Performance/Jam Session

Bridge Street Theatre, 44 West Bridge Street, Catskill, NY

No cost to attend. Seats available on a first come. first served basis on the day of performance. Doors open at 7:00pm.