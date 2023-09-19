NUTCRACKER DREAM Comes to the Emelin Theatre in December

The Emelin Theatre will present Nutcracker Dream, performed by Ballet des Amériques, Westchester’s premier professional dance company. Inspired by the work of Rudolf Nureyev and Marius Petipa, this 90-minute family-friendly adaptation is an exquisite interpretation of the beloved holiday classic.

French-American choreographer Carole Alexis reimagines the traditional story by drawing on her own multicultural heritage to create an energetic production with dancers that engage, surprise and delight, bringing a fascinating cultural diversity to the stage. “Carole’s adaptation speaks to all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds,” says Emelin’s Board President, Mark Ettenger, “and ticket prices are set at levels that are accessible, affordable and inclusive, all central to the Emelin’s mission."

“My interest in creating Nutcracker Dream is to bring families and friends together around the essence of what the story represents,” explains Choreographer Carole Alexis, “namely, the beautiful balance between Marie’s childhood playfulness and her coming of age amid her own circle of family and friends.”

This exclusive engagement at the Emelin includes 10 matinee and evening performances in December. All seats are reserved, with most priced at $35 for Adults, $25 for Children and a limited number of premium seats at $50, plus applicable fees.

Opening Night is Saturday, December 16 at 7 pm, and a limited number of VIP | Waltz of the Flowers packages are being offered, including an exclusive post-show themed reception with an opportunity for photos with dancers and goodie bags with a Nutcracker Dream T-shirt, an ornament and other special gifts. On Sunday, December 17 at 2 pm, there will be a special children’s performance called Land of Sweets|Sugar Plum Fairy And Cavalier Reception for all, including special treats and an opportunity to meet the dancers after the performance. Subsequent performances are scheduled twice daily over the holiday break from Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, December 29 at 2 and 5 pm.

A TREASURED PARTNERSHIP AND TRADITION | Ballet des Amériques has been staging productions at the Emelin Theatre since 2012. Nutcracker Dream premiered at the Emelin in 2018, and was staged again in 2019, to sold-out audiences. After a pandemic hiatus, Choreographer Carole Alexis sees an emotional importance of returning to the Emelin, “We all seek comfort of the familiar and the solidity of tradition in times of stress, uncertainty and division. Nutcracker Dream brings us together as families, neighbors and friends through the unifying force of the theater.”

Emelin Board President Ettenger adds, “Given the popularity of this event, we’ve increased the number of shows this season to give everyone the chance to enjoy this truly inspirational production.”

CALL FOR AUDITIONS | Professional dancers from Ballet des Amériques perform the featured roles of the ballet, while additional roles are performed by young dancers from across our area. Boys and girls, aged 10-17, from all neighborhoods, with 3+ years of ballet or modern dance training, are invited to audition for children's roles, giving them the wonderful experience and opportunity to be part of a professional production, share the stage with a professional dance company and enhance their resumes. Auditions will be held Saturday, October 21 @ 8:30am - 1:30pm and Sunday, October 22 @ 11:30am - 3:30pm at the Emelin Theatre, 153 Library Lane in Mamaroneck. For information and registration, please write to: nutcrackerdreamaudition@gmail.com or call 914-229-3417.

ABOUT CAROLE ALEXIS | Carole Alexis is a choreographer, producer, dance educator and pedagogue and the founder and director of the Carole Alexis Ballet Theatre/Ballet des Amériques, who has won numerous awards and proclamations for her contributions to the arts and the advancement of culture. Most recently, in 2021, Carole Alexis was named Chevalier de l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture, and in 2023, she was honored with the Artist Award by ArtsWestchester. A student of Maurice Béjart, Alexis’ choreographic work is rooted in classical ballet training and tradition while drawing upon influences as disparate as children's games, island rituals, natural phenomena, and modern urban life.

ABOUT BALLET DES AMÉRIQUES | Under the directorship of Carole Alexis, Ballet des Amériques has been staging productions at the Emelin Theatre since 2012. The company’s extensive and eclectic repertoire bears Carole Alexis’ distinctive signature and vision, reinvigorating “ballet” for new audiences and dance connoisseurs alike. Proclaimed “Westchester’s Premier Dance Company” by the County Executive and voted “Best Ballet Company” by the editors of Westchester Magazine, Ballet des Amériques has danced in nearly 200 productions throughout Westchester, the greater New York City area and overseas and is committed to developing inclusive dance audiences through choreography and performances of the highest quality.

ABOUT THE EMELIN | Founded in 1972, the Emelin Theatre is a non-profit organization that brings world class performing arts to Westchester County. Promoting a cultural life that entertains and educates our audience, the Emelin presents numerous world class events including all genres of music, comedy, dance, and family theatre, plus a broad range of independent and contemporary film. Well-known for our high-quality and affordable programs, the Emelin is one of the few performing arts venues in our region offering such a broad mix of entertainment appealing to all ages and tastes, attracting audiences from Westchester County and beyond. Voted Best of Westchester Professional Theatre 2020. Best of Westchester Children's Theatre 2023. (Westchester Magazine)

The Emelin Theatre’s 2023 programs are made possible in part by ArtsWestchester with support from Westchester County Government and by New York State Council on The Arts.