NANA DOES VEGAS to be Presented at Meadow Brook Theatre

In 2018, Meadow Brook audiences met Nana and her entourage in Nana's Naught Knickers. Now she's back, this time for a run at Las Vegas. Nana and her sidekick, Vera, have taken a gamble and moved to Vegas, where they're working as seamstresses for a show. What could possibly go wrong?

Nana Does Vegas by Katherine DiSavino runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from January 5 through 30, 2022.

"Nana Does Vegas is a farce," says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. "We know way more about what's going on with the characters on stage than they do. We can see the hilarity coming, and it doesn't disappoint when it arrives. Many of the characters from the first show are back, and so are the actors our audiences loved in those roles."

Returning to their roles from the original play are Mary Robin Roth as Sylvia, Trudy Mason as Vera, Franny Kromminga as Bridget and Dale White as Tom. New characters include Gia played by Dani Cochran, Dino played by Richard Marlatt , Frank played by David Westley Skillman, and Jo played by Cheryl Turski. Rounding out the cast are Jai Carrero, Grant Cleaveland and Lexi Farrer.

Nana Does Vegas is directed by Travis W. Walter with choreography by Debbie Williams . Terry W. Carpenter is the stage manager with scenic design by Brian Kessler, costume design by Shireen Unvala, lighting design by Eric Van Tassell and sound design by Mike Duncan.

Tickets range from $36 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com . Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

Nana Does Vegas is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Kresge Foundation, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actor's Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 55 years.