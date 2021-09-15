Molloy College Dept. of Social Work Presents via ZOOM -Sound the Alarm: The Crisis of Mental Health in Communities of Color

Molloy College Department of Social Work will be offering a program titled, "Sound the Alarm: The Crisis of Mental Health in Communities of Color." The program will be presented by Lisa Zakiya Newland, Ph.D., LCSW-R, Chairperson of the Department of Social Work at Molloy College, along with Katiuscia Gray, LCSW-R, CYT and Amanda Fludd, LCSW-R.

The program seeks to engage participants in a discussion of the complex realities of racial disparities in the field of mental health and present solution-focused strategies for micro and macro levels of clinical practice. It is designed for anyone involved in the mental healthcare profession, including: social workers, clinical mental health counselors, addiction and substance abuse counselors, social workers, nurses, teachers, psychiatrists, psychologists, music therapists, and other creative arts therapists, physicians, marriage and family therapists, students and all those interested in their own health and well-being.

There is a fee which will be discounted for students and Molloy College alumni. Program details and registration information can be found online at: www.molloy.edu/ce/sw, or by calling the Office of Continuing Education at: 516-323-3550 or emailing them at: conted@molloy.edu.