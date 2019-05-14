Lumberyard Brings Full-Length Feature Film To Village Of Catskill

LUMBERYARD Center for Film and Performing Arts today announced that it is bringing REMcycle Productions to Catskill to rent their sound stage for the production of a full-length feature film. This marks a major milestone for LUMBERYARD, as REMcycle Productions is the first production company to rent LUMBERYARD's newly opened sound stage.

Located in the heart of Catskill, New York, LUMBERYARD is the only Qualified Production Facility in Greene County. LUMBERYARD features a state-of-the-art, purpose-built sound stage that offers a 12,000 square foot facility for film and production companies. The LUMBERYARD sound stage opened just last year in 2018 and has already booked its first production company, a testament to the economic benefits that the Film Production Tax Credit can bring to small towns like Catskill across New York State.

"We're thrilled to share our new sound stage with REMcycle Productions and welcome a new industry to Catskill," said Adrienne Willis, Executive and Artistic Director of LUMBERYARD. "We chose Catskill because we wanted to partner with a town that we could grow with. These milestones are so rewarding because they really demonstrate the strides we've made in exposing more people to the region and supporting economic development in the town and village."

"The film and TV industry hires thousands of local workers and invests in communities throughout New York State each year, and this production will help advance the industry and economy in the Capital Region," said Gigi Semone, Executive Director of the Governor's Office of Motion Picture & Television Development.

"In the short time since LUMBERYARD opened, we've already seen a lot of new interest in filming in Greene County," said Heather Bagshaw, Greene County Tourism Director. "Now that we have a Qualified Production Facility in LUMBERYARD - the first countywide - we expect to see Greene County's stock continue to rise as a premier destination for television and movie producers."

REMcycle Productions, a creative company based out of the Catskill region, will be on site at LUMBERYARD filming a full-length feature film "A Deadly Legend". Their 25-person cast and crew will be filming select scenes on location at LUMBERYARD's dedicated sound stage as well as the adjacent Creekside Studio Stage.

LUMBERYARD's primary line of work is as a non-profit center that provides residencies for performing artists to test and perfect their work. LUMBERYARD hosts performances that provides Hudson Valley audiences with an opportunity to see these works before they premiere in New York City. Through the performing arts residencies and rentals of the sound stage and other facilities for filming and private events, LUMBERYARD has cemented itself as an important part of the community's fabric and a key pillar driving economic activity to the region. Last year, LUMBERYARD's opening weekend brought nearly 1,000 visitors into Catskill, many of whom came from out of state. These patrons - and the cast and crew from production companies that rent LUMBERYARD's sound stage - shop at local businesses, eat at local restaurants, and stay at local hotels and rented homes.

Following the organization's mission to work hand in hand with communities and support under-resourced artists, producers, and local residents, 100 percent of the net proceeds from this and all other sound stage rentals are invested back into the local Catskill community through educational and employment programs designed for low-income students, incarcerated teens, and local high school students.





