Little York Fiber Festival Cancelled for 2020

Cortland Repertory Theatre has announced the cancellation of the Little York Fiber Festival, their annual fund raiser, for 2020. The festival was to be held on October 10 & 11, 2020 at the Little York Pavilion in Preble.

After much deliberation and following in the footsteps of other similar festivals in the area, the Festival chairpersons decided to cancel. However, the festival is planned to continue on October 9 & 10 in 2021.

For more information on other Cortland Repertory Theatre events, please visit cortlandrep.org.

