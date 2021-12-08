Lincoln Square BID Launches Month-Long Holiday Celebration With Special Pop-up Performances

Shining lights and pop-up delights are heading to the Lincoln Square neighborhood this holiday season as the Lincoln Square Business Improvement District announced its expanded holiday program to celebrate the neighborhood's resiliency and culture comeback.

The Lincoln Square neighborhood celebrated the return of its holiday tree Monday night, which now shines brightly over Dante Park (Broadway and 64th Street) across from the newly reopened Empire Hotel and PJ Clarke's, Lincoln Square. The 30' Concolor Fir from Upstate NY features star-shaped ornaments that were designed by community members in partnership with a local small business and pottery studio, Color Me Mine, Upper West Side. The tree also features ballet pointe shoes that were donated by the New York City Ballet and iridescent stars from the American Folk Art Museum.

The Lincoln Square BID announced a special month-long series of pop-up performances that will delight the neighborhood with a rotating line-up of local performers every Wednesday throughout December in Dante Park, late afternoon and early evenings. The talent lineup includes Frank London and the Klezmer Brass Allstars; Mariachi Nuevo Mexico; internationally acclaimed tap dance artist, performer, choreographer, educator, and bandleader, Michela Marino Lerman; a specially commissioned and choreographed surrealist performance by Alice Farley Dance Theater; Kaufman Music Center's Special Music School High School Choir; the New York Choy Loy Fut Lion Dance Team; and caroling with VocalSoul and the Fabulous Fezziwigs. For details, visit www.lincolnsquarebid.org/holidays and note that rain dates for all performances will be the next day, Thursday, except for the Kaufman Music Center High School Choir, which will not be rescheduled in the event of rain.

"The holidays for the Lincoln Square neighborhood this year are a way to celebrate our community comeback as more businesses open and reopen, and as more New Yorkers return to the cultural heart of our City," said Monica Blum, President of the Lincoln Square BID. "We hope this will provide visitors and residents alike to our neighborhood with a unique opportunity to experience the cultural diversity of our neighborhood throughout the holiday season, especially since you will never know what type of performance you will find each December Wednesday."

The Lincoln Square BID also expanded its choreographed lighting display Tumbling Brights, which had launched in place of the holiday tree last holiday season. Instead of ten figures, there is now a procession of 15 lighted spirit figures illuminating the Broadway malls from Columbus Circle up to 70th Street as symbols of hope, resilience and solidarity. The installation is designed by New York-based lighting firm Linnaea Tillett Lighting Design Associates with Seth Tillett.

The full lighting installation, which are sustainable and environmentally friendly and are not wrapped around any trees, along with the holiday tree will be on display through January 2022.

In addition, the Lincoln Square BID is highlighting neighborhood happenings and offers throughout the month of December. The Lincoln Square BID sincerely thanks Glenwood, Con Edison, Deutsche Bank, 15 Central Park West, Trump International Hotel & Tower, Ogden CAP Properties, Milstein Properties, Fordham University, TD Bank, Global Holdings Management, New York Institute of Technology, Mandarin Oriental, New York and the City of New York.

For more information on the Lincoln Square BID, please visit www.lincolnsquarebid.org/holidays.