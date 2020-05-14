Lake George Dinner Theatre Cancels 2020 Season

Lake George Dinner Theatre has announced the cancellation of its 2020 season.

The dinner theatre was planning to bring back one of its biggest hits: the international comedy sensation "Shear Madness". The theatre is already making plans to produce this hilarious crowd-pleaser in its 2021 season.

The company offers the following options to help during this hard time.

If you have already purchased a ticket/gift certificate for the 2020 season, you may hold your ticket for the 2021 Season production of "Shear Madness"

You can also make the value of your 2020 ticket purchase a tax-deductible donation to help ensure LGDT is back next season.

Whether you choose to rollover your tickets to 2021 or donate the value of your 2020 tickets as a tax-deductible donation, please email boxoffice@lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org.

If you are a fan of the Dinner Theatre and haven't purchased a ticket yet, please consider donating here.

Keep an eye on the Lake George Dinner Theatre Facebook page. In the weeks and months to come, they will be posting messages, memories, and funny stories or songs from the vast array of artists who have worked with the company over the past 53 years.

Learn more and read the company's full statement at https://lakegeorgedinnertheatre.org/2020-season-cancelled/.





