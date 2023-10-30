Kitchen Theatre Company Presents SCHEISS BOOK By Liba Vaynberg

SCHEISS BOOK is a one-woman, award-winning comic master class in the quest for the meaning of life as seen through the eyes of a first-generation American daughter.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

The 2023-2024 Kitchen Theatre Company season continues with SCHEISS BOOK, written and performed by Liba Vaynberg*. Performances in the Percy Browning Performance Space run from Wednesday, November 8, through Sunday, November 19, 2023.

SCHEISS BOOK is a one-woman, award-winning comic master class in the quest for the meaning of life as seen through the eyes of a first-generation American daughter of Soviet emigres. Obsessions abound as the writer examines the minutiae of our lives, her life as an actor, and shares her delightfully witty observations. Vaynberg's fixation with lengthy German words results in side-splitting monologues. Prepare to laugh out loud as this extraordinary actor/comedienne delivers an irreverent and hilarious rant that entertains and enlightens. The New York Times called Scheiss Book "wonderfully real and raw."

 

“I love how charmingly Liba delves into the daily habits of humans. sometimes taboo subjects, and makes us laugh at ourselves,” says Producing Artistic Director Rachel Lampert. “I think audiences will embrace and cheer her terrific writing and her full-throttle acting.” 

 

Vaynberg studied Molecular Biology and International Studies at Yale before deciding to break her parent's hearts and pursue a career in theatre. Her plays have been performed at Theater Row/Dixon Place and 59E59 Street Theatre. She has appeared in NYC at Classic Stage Company and regionally at Williamstown Festival Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage, Contemporary American Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre, Penguin Rep, and Miami New Drama. 

 

Last seen on the KTC stage in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME, veteran actor Karl Gregory (THE DING DONGS, HAND TO GOD, EVERY BRILLIANT THING, among many others) takes on a different role for this production, making his directorial debut.

 

The creative team includes KTC veteran set designer Tyler M. Perry and new to the Kitchen lighting designer Cora McKenna.  Jen Schilansky* returns as the production stage manager. *Member, Actors' Equity Association

 

For information about enhancement events, visit the website: kitchentheatre.org

 

Kitchen Theatre Company has new performance times. All evening shows start at 7:00 PM, and all matinee performances start at 2:00 PM. Masks are optional.

 

Tickets and Flex Pass Subscriptions are available for purchase. To secure your seat for this and other upcoming events, visit Click Here or contact the box office at (607) 272-0570.




