Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Presents THE LISTENING ROOM Featuring Mick Lynch And Special Guest Mary Stuart Masterson

Kaatsbaan will host the return of The Listening Room series, an intimate music salon featuring singer/songwriters in an intimate setting. This concert with Mick Lynch on May 12 at 7pm will offer a special guest appearance by Mary Stuart Masterson. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased here.

In this 80-minute performance, Mick showcases his latest material exploring the themes of love, truth, and the human condition. Mary Stuart Masterson joins Mick on the newly released single Cold Old River. Attendees can expect a unique and enjoyable live music experience in a personal, device-free setting. The event promises to be a much-needed opportunity to reconnect with the live performance series after a long hiatus.

Mick Lynch is an Irish Singer/Songwriter from Dublin, currently living in Upstate NY. He is the co-founding member of the Irish band The Guggenheim Grotto. With the US release of their debut album Waltzing Alone in 2006, the band enjoyed immediate critical acclaim, with influential DJs Nic Harcourt of KCRW and David Dye of WXPN championing the album, with Harcourt calling it "one of the most beautiful albums of the year". An Independent Folk Songwriting Award followed soon after for their song "A Lifetime in Heat," and many of the album tracks were subsequently featured on TV shows such as One Tree Hill, Eli Stone, and Brothers and Sisters. The opening track "Philosophia" was such a favorite of Steve Jobs that he featured the song as an iTunes single of the week and ensured the song was placed on all the store models of the original iPhone. Combined with this initial success and tours and performances with artists such as They Might Be Giants, Ani DiFranco, The Waterboys, Patti Griffin, and Damien Rice, their follow-up albums Happy The Man (2008) and The Universe is Laughing (2010) placed at number 1 in the iTunes Folk Charts on their release and were met with similar critical acclaim. With a name change to Storyman in 2012, the band embarked on a new sound and direction with the release of "This Time Round." They recorded and toured extensively with Ingrid Michaelson, featuring on her "Lights Out" album with the song "You Got Me." In 2015, Mick released his first solo album "Aliens, Ghosts and Lovers," recorded and produced with Greg Laswell. With his recent releases "Lawrence of Arabia," "Treading Water," and "Cold Old River (featuring Mary Stuart Masterson)" and a brand new batch of songs, Mick is excited to perform and share his latest material. Expect songs of love, love lost, truth, dishonesty, the human condition, and ultimately some great stories.

The Listening Room was created by husband/wife team Mick Lynch and Deborah Lopez, who moved to the Hudson Valley from Brooklyn in 2014. In the mid-2000s, Deborah's music photography sparked many friendships with artists as the singer/songwriter music scene in NYC was on the rise. She soon started weekend music salons at her Midtown photo studio. The intimate, device-free, no-talking room soon gained momentum and even got a write-up in The Village Voice touting it as "the new music venue". It was a safe space for great music to be heard without the often noisy, disrespectful audiences common in most NY venues at the time. With the music nights becoming a favorite of artists and listeners alike, they led to some of Deborah's greatest friendships and connections, with one leading to meeting her husband Mick. "What we hope to bring to these well-curated nights is just some darn good music! We are blessed with an amazingly talented array of musical friends, US-based as well as across the pond. Each event will feature an artist you may or may not have heard of, but we promise they will be wonderful and will open your horizons and expand your playlists. We are thrilled to have Kaatsbaan as our new home, and with the Hudson Valley's music-loving community and support, we aim to keep the Listening Room thriving, so please help us spread the word. After the dark days of Covid, we are beyond excited to get back out there with one of the greatest forms of togetherness there is, MUSIC!"