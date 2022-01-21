Kitchen Theatre Company Continues 2021-2022 Season With Tanya Saracho's FADE

The Kitchen Theatre Company will continue its 2021-2022 season with Tanya Saracho's Fade, a charming and poignant dramedy that explores exactly how far we will go to climb to the top of the ladder.

Fade will run from Tuesday, February 1 through Sunday, February 20 and will offer free childcare on Sunday, February 6 and Pay What You Want rush tickets throughout the duration of the run.

At her first TV writing job, Lucia, a Mexican-born novelist, struggles to make new friends, contribute to her writers room, and feel at home as the only Latinx employee in a white male-dominated workplace. Lucia comes to befriend Abel, a Mexican American custodian who works the night shift while she stays late hours. As their friendship grows, his personal stories start to blur with her TV scripts leading to unexpected consequences.

Gina Fonseca*, who plays Lucia, says "I am so excited to be sharing a Latine story! Fade is smart and funny in that brings to light questions on Latine identity, classicism, and experiences. My favorites plays are the ones that leave us questioning ourselves. I can't wait to share."

Fade will be directed by Boston based Armando Rivera and will also feature Orlando Arriaga* as Abel.

Arriaga says "Reading Fade for the first time, I thought, 'wow you never see this perspective ever.' That is exciting right? Storytelling from a point of view you never get to see. The story pieces are familiar because we're all humans, we're all struggling, we're all doing the best we can. But the characters in our play consist of a person society prefers not to hear and another person we prefer not to see because they should only be in the background or be invisible. I want to see the point of view. I'm so happy I get to share it with everyone that comes to the Kitchen Theatre!"

The creative team for Fade will be rounded out with scenic and costume design by Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez, lighting design by Daisy Long**, and sound design by Johnathan Taylor. Casting Director is Lisa Donadio, Technical Director is Brendan Komala, Master Electrician is Ryan Shields, Props Manager is Nell Walker, Production Stage Manager is Anna Cunningham, Assistant Stage Manager is Helen Kuhar and Scenic Charge is Stiller Zusman.

Performances of Fade will also mark the continuation of the Kitchen's COVID policies into the new year. To ensure the safety of their guests, patrons, ushers and artists will be required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result (taken within 72 hours of the performance start time) at their time of entry into the theatre with a valid ticket. Masks are also required to be worn properly at all times inside the theatre. Acceptable proof of vaccination includes FDA-authorized vaccination card with matching photo ID, or the NYS Excelsior Pass - for more details, please visit: https://epass.ny.gov

Special events for Fade include post-show discussions with artistic staff on February 1, 2 & 3, actors' forums on February 11 & February 18, and free childcare in partnership with First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, February 6. Opening Night is on Friday, February 4, and will include a step and repeat for photos. For more events and information, visit www.kitchentheatre.org/fade.

*member, Actors' Equity Association

**member, United Scenic Artists