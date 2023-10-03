Jennifer Fouché, Liane Grant, Nadia Brown and More Will Lead Industry Reading Of HALF ME, HALF YOU

Zhailon Levingston directs this timely new play.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Jennifer Fouché, Liane Grant, Nadia Brown and More Will Lead Industry Reading Of HALF ME, HALF YOU

Zhailon Levingston directs this timely new play, following its critically acclaimed Off-West End production and New York festival wins.

Half me, half you is a powerful exploration of what it is to be a black, gay woman in a Trump-loving America; an unexpected love story that plays out over two decades in front of the backdrop of a nation at war.

On November 6th 2023, directed by Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, The Tina Turner Musical), cast by Erica Hart (Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Death of a Salesman, Chicken & Biscuits, Ray Donovan, The Bold Type), this searing new play by Liane Grant (Winner of Outstanding Play at the Fresh Fruit Festival), will be presented in an invitation-only reading.

ABOUT HALF ME, HALF YOU

Half me, half you begins in New York in 2017. Jess and Meredith, an interracial, gay couple, find their loving marriage gut-wrenchingly tested one night, while a new wave of intolerance, discrimination and oppression rocks the world around them. 16 year later, Maya, a biracial British teen, terrified to step foot on American soil after its second civil war, is catapulted into Meredith's life, changing it irrevocably. Half me, half you explores what it really means to be a woman - black, white, biracial, gay, trans, or all of them at once - and questions the foundation of motherhood, but underneath it all, is an unexpected love story.

The cast features Jennifer Fouché (Chicago, POTUS, White Girl In Danger), Liane Grant (Victims, Body Politic), Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Succession), Pooya Mohseni (Law and Order: SVU, English - Obie Award Win) and Apoorva Gundeti (Sweethearts, RELAY).



RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Billy Joels Piano Man Wade Preston Will Perform a New Concert at Cortland Repertory Theatr Photo
'Billy Joel's Piano Man' Wade Preston Will Perform a New Concert at Cortland Repertory Theatre This Month

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown will present the return of “Billy Joel’s Piano Man” Wade Preston in a new concert entitled “Every Year is a Souvenir”.  Learn more about the upcoming concert and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Cortland Repertory Theatres 11th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival is Set For Th Photo
Cortland Repertory Theatre's 11th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival is Set For This Month

Cortland Repertory Theatre will host their 11th Annual Little York Fall Fiber Arts Festival, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15. Learn more about the festival and how to get tickets here!

3
Kaatsbaan and The National Willa Cather Center to Host Sesquicentennial Celebration of Wil Photo
Kaatsbaan and The National Willa Cather Center to Host Sesquicentennial Celebration of Willa Cather Next Month

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park and the National Willa Cather Center will commemorate the 150th birthday of Willa Cather, an iconic and cherished figure in American literature during the 20th century on October 21, 2023. Get more event information here!

4
Fort Salem Studio Unveils 2023-2024 Dance Classes with Esteemed Instructors Photo
Fort Salem Studio Unveils 2023-2024 Dance Classes with Esteemed Instructors

Fort Salem Studio will kick off its 2023-2024 dance classes with renowned instructors. Find out more about the diverse array of classes offered and get ready to embark on an exciting dance journey. Classes begin October 8-14, 2023.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Night Must Fall
Frances Marion Brown Theater (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Girl From the North Country
Proctor's Theatre (12/05-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription
Buy Mounjaro (Ozempic) online without prescription (9/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEATHTRAP
Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ROMEO & JULIET
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You