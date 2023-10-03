Jennifer Fouché, Liane Grant, Nadia Brown and More Will Lead Industry Reading Of HALF ME, HALF YOU

Zhailon Levingston directs this timely new play, following its critically acclaimed Off-West End production and New York festival wins.

Half me, half you is a powerful exploration of what it is to be a black, gay woman in a Trump-loving America; an unexpected love story that plays out over two decades in front of the backdrop of a nation at war.

On November 6th 2023, directed by Zhailon Levingston (Chicken & Biscuits, The Tina Turner Musical), cast by Erica Hart (Jaja's African Hair Braiding, Death of a Salesman, Chicken & Biscuits, Ray Donovan, The Bold Type), this searing new play by Liane Grant (Winner of Outstanding Play at the Fresh Fruit Festival), will be presented in an invitation-only reading.

ABOUT HALF ME, HALF YOU

Half me, half you begins in New York in 2017. Jess and Meredith, an interracial, gay couple, find their loving marriage gut-wrenchingly tested one night, while a new wave of intolerance, discrimination and oppression rocks the world around them. 16 year later, Maya, a biracial British teen, terrified to step foot on American soil after its second civil war, is catapulted into Meredith's life, changing it irrevocably. Half me, half you explores what it really means to be a woman - black, white, biracial, gay, trans, or all of them at once - and questions the foundation of motherhood, but underneath it all, is an unexpected love story.

The cast features Jennifer Fouché (Chicago, POTUS, White Girl In Danger), Liane Grant (Victims, Body Politic), Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Succession), Pooya Mohseni (Law and Order: SVU, English - Obie Award Win) and Apoorva Gundeti (Sweethearts, RELAY).