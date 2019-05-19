IT'S A BEAUTIFUL WOUND Comes to Chenango River Theatre

IT'S A BEAUTIFUL WOUND, written and performed by prolific playwright Rich Orloff, is the true story of Rich's adventures in underground therapy using Ecstasy and psilocybin mushrooms, based on cutting-edge experiments designed to help people heal from deep emotional wounds. Inspired by the autobiographical monologues of Spalding Gray, IT'S A BEAUTIFUL WOUND takes the audience through the experience, in an honest, amusing and compelling way.

Sometimes comedic and sometimes harrowing, IT'S A BEAUTIFUL WOUND is about one person's journey towards reconciliation with the soul... with a short detour for an appendectomy.

"Very moving and wonderfully uplifting. IT'S A BEAUTIFUL WOUND gave me my favorite experience, which is laughter through tears. I love that people will learn about psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy in this entertaining and provocative way." - Julie Holland, editor of Ecstasy: The Complete Guide

"It's a superb play that presents the real human struggles most of us face in a gripping but entertaining way." - Rabbi Neal Kaunfer

IT'S A BEAUTIFUL WOUND has been presented not only in theaters in New York City, Phoenix, and New Jersey, but also in a variety of situations, including the Arizona Psychedelics Conference, the Center for Optimal Living (a Manhattan organization exploring new frontiers in therapy), and as a fundraiser for a Burning Man-style arts group in Rochester. The play runs about 80 minutes.

Rich Orloff is the author of 18 full-length plays (mostly comedies and mostly award-winning). The New York Times called his play BIG BOYS "rip-roaringly funny" and named FUNNY AS A CRUTCH a Critic's Pick. His comedy ROMANTIC FOOLS has had over 100 productions in the USA, Africa, Asia and Europe, including two productions in Madrid, where apparently they're no better at romance than we are. Rich has also written over 80 short plays, which have had over 1800 productions on six of the seven continents - and a staged reading in Antarctica.

More about IT'S A BEAUTIFUL WOUND at beautifulwound.com.

Tickets are on sale at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Or you can email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org. For phone orders, the box office is open Wed-Sat from 1-5pm.

Chenango River Theatre's intimate, air-conditioned 99 seat theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12, Greene, NY. CRT's One Night Stand series is supported by Commerce Chenango, Norwich, NY.





