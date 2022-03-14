Hoff-Barthelson's 2021-22 HB Arts Series Concludes On April 1

The 2021-2022 Hoff-Barthelson Music School HB Artist Faculty Performance Series concludes on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 7:30 pm in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York.

The concert will feature performances of Claude Arrieu's (pseudonym used by Louise-Marie Simon) Sonatine pour flute et piano and Quintette En Ut; Randal Woolf's rhythmical and flashy Righteous Babe; Jacques Ibert's Deux Interludes; J.S. Bach's Trio in G major BWV 1020 and Sonata for flute in C BWV 1033; and Carl Maria von Weber's melodically inventive Trio in G minor, Op. 63.

Faculty performers are Donna Elaine and Joseph Piscitelli, flute; Glen Kirchoff and Tomoko Uchino, piano; Elizabeth Condon, oboe; and Michael Finckel, cello. Joining the faculty are guest artists Dorothy Duncan, clarinet and former HBMS faculty member; Dominique Soucy, flute; Diane Fedora, bassoon; and Barbara Reineke, French horn.

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to students under 18 and adult HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance at Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/35iqicn, by visiting the School's website (www.hbms.org), calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

Seating is limited to 60 individuals. Masks are required at this event. All guests must provide proof of vaccination. Students between the ages of 5 and 11 must have received at least one dose of their vaccination to attend. No one under age 5 admitted.

Hoff-Barthelson faculty comprises some of the nation's most distinguished performers and educators. Many hold chairs in prominent New York orchestras, are members of world-class chamber ensembles, perform in major Broadway productions, and are in international demand as solo artists. Others teach at leading conservatories including Manhattan School of Music, Mannes College of Music and Juilliard Pre-College. "Hoff-Barthelson prides itself on providing access to these outstanding artist-educators in the heart of Westchester," says HBMS Executive Director Ken Cole. "Our superb faculty has contributed to the Music School's national recognition for unsurpassed leadership in music education, performance and community service. Hoff-Barthelson is proud to present these distinguished performers on our annual Faculty Concert Series." Held in Scarsdale, these concerts guarantee riveting music making of the highest caliber, in an intimate setting, at prices far below those in New York's major concert halls.

About the Faculty Artists

Elizabeth Condon is a freelance oboist and active chamber musician in the New York area. With a 20-year tenure as the oboist for Virtuosi Quintet, she has performed in many chamber series including the Chamber Music Society of the Monterey Peninsula, Twentieth Center Unlimited Chamber Ensemble, Santa Fe, NM, and the Gualala Chamber Music Arts Series, Gualala, CA. Freelance orchestral credits include New York City Opera Orchestra, Hudson Valley Philharmonic, Long Island Philharmonic, Greenwich Symphony and the Jupiter Symphony. Ms. Condon has performed at Avery Fischer Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Merkin Hall and Carnegie Hall. Ms. Condon holds a Masters of Music from the Cleveland Institute of Music.

In addition to serving as principal flute in the New Choral Society Orchestra and managing a busy teaching schedule throughout the New York area, Donna Elaine is a gifted recitalist whose performances appeal to both professional musicians and newcomers to the recital medium. Ms. Elaine received Certificates of Honor from the Académie Internationale d'Eté in Nice, France, where she studied with Jean Pierre Rampal, Maxence Larrieu, Alain Marion and Andras Adorjan. Ms. Elaine has premiered works on the Newly Published Music concert at the National Flute Association Convention as well as taught for the Pedagogy Forum at the Convention. Ms. Elaine plays with the Hudson Valley Philharmonic, the Yonkers Philharmonic and the Yonkers Pops Band. She is the Co-Director of the HBMS Chamber Music Program.

Michael Finckel enjoys a wide-ranging career as cellist, conductor, teacher and composer. A founding member of the Trio of the Americas and the Cabrini Quartet, he performs as soloist and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and with members of his family in the renowned Finckel Cello Quartet. His interest in contemporary music has involved him in performances with New York's leading new music ensembles including Speculum Musicae, Ensemble Sospeso, Columbia Symphonietta, the Group for Contemporary Music, Steve Reich and Musicians, and the American Composers Orchestra, as well as performances with members of the New York Philharmonic, under the direction of Pierre Boulez and Leonard Bernstein.

Pianist and harpsichordist Glen Kirchoff studied with Edna Golandsky. He has performed as soloist with orchestras and in recital in the U.S. and Europe, including appearances at Carnegie Recital Hall, Barcelona Conservatory, and the Metropolitan Museum Musical Instruments Gallery. His performances have been broadcast on NPR and NET and have been recorded on the Centaur label.

Flutist Joseph Piscitelli made his solo debut at the notable age of sixteen at New York's Town Hall and Alice Tully Hall. As a busy New York musician, Mr. Piscitelli performs regularly with New York Chamber Orchestra, Solisti New York, Musica Sacra, Long Island Philharmonic, Opera Northeast, Opera Ensemble of New York, Philharmonia Virtuosi, Greenwich Symphony and Lar Lubavitch Dance Company. He has toured the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, England and the Netherlands. As a winner of the Artists International Competition, he was presented at Weill Recital Hall. The New York Times hailed his playing as "sensitive" and "endowed with a sense of charm and a great deal of inherent musicality."

Tomoko Uchino has performed in recitals and concerts throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. As a soloist, she has been a top prize winner in such competitions as the Ettlingen International Piano Competition for Young Pianists in Germany and the Takahiro Sonoda Piano Award International Competition in Japan. She has also appeared in recitals, collaborating with numerous instrumentalists and vocalists in such concert halls as Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Weill Hall, Herbst Theater in San Francisco and Hamarikyu Hall in Tokyo, Japan. She earned her Bachelor of Music degree with high honor from the University of Michigan, Masters of Music from Peabody Conservatory, Doctoral of Musical Arts from the University of Arizona and a graduate diploma from the Juilliard School.