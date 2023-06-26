Hit Comedy SHEAR MADNESS Returns Home To Lake George Dinner Theatre, July 6 - August 26

SHEAR MADNESS, the current international hit playing all over the world, is returning to the Lake George Dinner Theatre, where it premiered in 1978 and played again in 1979 and 2007.

"MADNESS" has been seen by over 13.8 million people worldwide. Just a few of its international locations are Budapest, Zimbabwe, Montreal, Madrid, London, Paris, etc. In the United States, it has broken records to become the longest-running play in American theatre history, playing coast to coast and border to border!

But in 2023, SHEAR MADNESS fans need only travel to the Lake George Dinner Theatre to see this theatrical phenomenon! Bruce Jordan, the original co-creator, director, and actor, is directing the run from July 6 through August 26, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George. Matinee shows are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (meal seating at 11:30am, show at 1pm) and evening shows are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday (meal seating at 6pm, show at 7:30pm.)

For each performance, audiences will visit the "Shear Madness Salon", located in beautiful Lake George, NY and staffed by the outrageous Tony Whitcomb and ditsy Barbara DeMarco (originally played by Bruce Jordan and Marilyn Abrams at the dinner theatre in 1978.) A crime is about to occur... The landlady, who lives above the shop, will be murdered- and the audience must help catch the killer! They'll outwit the suspects and solve the mystery in this wildly popular interactive comedy seen by over 13.8 million people worldwide. The outcome is never the same, and new clues and up to the minute actor improvisation deliver a different show every night.

The play evolved from "Scherenschnitt", a 1963 murder mystery play by German writer Paul Portner. Anticipating the trend toward interactive theatre, this obscure play was discovered, translated and adapted by Bruce Jordan, the director for LGDT's current production, along with co-creator Marilyn Abrams. Although the basic storyline remains constant, the actors have license to ad lib the dialog, so each performance is unique. The actors meet prior to each show to brainstorm new material, resulting in a rollicking and hilarious theatrical experience that is part scripted, part improvisation, where very few topics or people are off limits.

The cast features Elizabeth Pietrangelo as gum-chewing salon assistant Barbara DeMarco, LGDT's Artistic Dir. Jarel Davidow as the suave Eddie Lawrence, Eldon Hassler as eager-beaver undercover cop Mikey Thomas, and veteran news anchor and 2023 Broadway World CNY Best Actress winner Benita Zahn as the old-money socialite Mrs. Shubert. Revisiting their roles from other "Madness" productions, RP McLaughlin is the flamboyant salon owner Tony Whitcomb, and Jeff Haffner the gumshoe detective Nick O'Brien.

Lake George Dinner Theatre has been around since 1968. In our early days, we were known as "Towers Hall Playhouse", performing in the Fort William Henry Hotel in Lake George. In 1976, we joined forces with The Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George and The Lake George Dinner Theatre was born. Our mission is to continue the time-honored tradition of quality dining and professional live theatrical entertainment in a uniquely intimate setting that honors the artistic value of lively storytelling. In fact, at 90-120 seats, none of which are more than 35 feet from the stage, we are the most intimate professional dinner theatre in the United States. Lake George Dinner Theatre is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit.

Tickets available: Click Here and 518-668-5762 ext 411

Group Sales Office: 518-668-5762 ext 421