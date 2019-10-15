Historic Hudson Valley And Brian Clowdus Announce Extension Of THE SLEEPY HOLLOW EXPERIENCE

Due to popular demand, Historic Hudson Valley and Brian Clowdus are announcing the addition of eight performances to the run of The Sleepy Hollow Experience, extending the production through November 10.

All 38 performances of The Sleepy Hollow Experience were entirely sold out even before the show debuted at Washington Irving's Sunnyside on Oct. 4. The new performances will take place on Friday, Nov. 8 at 6pm and 8pm and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 9 and 10, at 5pm, 7, and 9.

"We are thrilled by our visitors' excitement and enthusiasm about this one-of-a-kind production at Washington Irving's Sunnyside," said Rob Schweitzer, Vice President of Communications & Commerce for Historic Hudson Valley. "It gives us great pleasure to be able to add these additional evenings and give even more visitors the opportunity to see this limited run smash hit."

"The success of The Sleepy Hollow Experience has exceeded our expectations," said producer and creator Brian Clowdus. "Washington Irving's Sunnyside estate is the perfect venue for this show and the reception has been truly incredible. We are over the moon to announce this extension week and expect it to sell out as quickly as the original run."

Online tickets start at $45 for adults and $25 for children. Historic Hudson Valley members receive a 10% per ticket discount. For available dates and times, visit: hudsonvalley.org/events/sleepy-hollow-experience/. Buy tickets online at www.hudsonvalley.org or by calling 914-366-6900 ($2 per ticket surcharge for phone orders and for tickets purchased onsite, if available).





