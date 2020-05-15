Hangar Theatre Announces 2020 Virtual Season!

The Show Must Go...Online! After careful consideration of the continued impact of COVID-19, the Hangar Theatre has made the decision to replace all of its live artistic programming this summer with new, virtual experiences. Artistic Director, Michael Barakiva states, "we strongly believe that this is the only responsible decision because of the safety issues we are all facing as a community and nation. We look forward to seeing how this crisis will lead to innovation, and how we will be able to continue serving the community and carrying out our mission."

From May through August, the Hangar Theatre Company will offer five unique artistic virtual experiences as its 2020 Mainstage season! These new, virtual productions, chosen for these times of change and transformation, include The Skin of Our Teeth, by Pulitzer Prize-winner and Our Town playwright Thornton Wilder; Uncommon Excerpts and Others, an evening of scenes and essays by Wendy Wasserstein; a sneak peek at Queens Girl In The World by Caleen Sinnette Jennings (slated for the 2021 season), and two other exciting events TBA! Barakiva states, "these virtual offerings are all live, streaming events created collaboratively by individual artists interacting virtually from their homes. Until we can safely and responsibly host live theatre events again, we are excited to see how we can take advantage of this new form both artistically, and by expanding our audiences to all over the country, and world!"

The Hangar will also be offering four free virtual KIDDSTUFF shows for young people (new adaptations from local playwrights of Twelve Dancing Princesses, The Velveteen Rabbit, The Magic Paintbrush, and The Emperor's New Clothes), online classes, a virtual Lab Company, and more! "We are currently in the process of transforming our in-person educational offerings into virtual experiences that combine the joy of creation, the satisfaction of skill-building, and the delight of collaboration," says Associate Artistic Director and Education Director Shirley Serotsky.

The best way to show the Hangar Theatre your support at this time is to purchase a virtual subscription or to make a donation to the theatre. Season subscriptions ($149) and virtual tickets ($20 each) are available at 607.273.ARTS and hangartheatre.org.

SUMMER 2020 HANGAR VIRTUAL MAINSTAGE PRODUCTIONS

The Skin of Our Teeth

Virtual streaming event, Saturday May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

By Thornton Wilder

Our Town playwright Thorton Wilder's poignant, hilarious and VERY relevant epic about humanity surviving in times of great change. Featuring beloved artists from the Ithaca community.

Performed with special permission from the Wilder Estate.

Uncommon Excerpts and Others: The Wendy Chronicles

Virtual streaming event, Saturday June 20th at 7:30 p.m.

Scenes and essays by Wendy Wasserstein

Compiled by Michael Barakiva

Directed by Shirley Serotsky

Scenes and excerpts from the life and work of Tony and Pulitzer- Award Winning Wendy Wasserstein, ranging from her well-known comedies (The Heidi Chronicles, The Sisters Rosensweig) to her insightful lesser-known essays. Compiled by Hangar Artistic Director, Michael Barakiva, who worked for Wendy for the last five years of her life.

Performed with special permission from the Wasserstein Estate.

Queens Girl In The World: A Reading

Virtual streaming event, Saturday July 11 at 7:30 p.m.

By Caleen Sinnette Jennings

Directed by Godfrey Simmons, Jr.

A reading of a play the Hangar hopes to produce live in the summer of 2021! Queens Girl In The World is the Motown-infused story of Jacqueline Marie Butler, an African-American teenager coming of age in the 1960s. Her joys, challenges and heartbreak act as a unique lens on the civil rights movement as she journeys from her all-black neighborhood in Queens to an exclusive private school in Greenwich Village.

Performed with special permission from Caleen Sinnette Jennings

Virtual streaming event, Saturday July 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Virtual streaming event, Saturday August 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20, Students: $10 with promo code LEARN.

Or, support the Hangar with a $149 Virtual Subscription!





