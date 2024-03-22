HBMS Master Class Series Continues with Pianist John McCarthy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Hoff-Barthelson Master Class Series will continue with celebrated pianist John McCarthy on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 1:00 – 3:15 pm. This series of classes features coaching sessions from globally acclaimed musicians and educators.

The class will be held at the School, located at 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, and is open to the public to observe free of charge. However, reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, e-mailing hb@hbms.org, or calling 914-723-1169.

John McCarthy has served on the faculty at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music for over fifty years. He has also taught at UC Berkeley, Lone Mountain College, the Pacific Music Festival at Stanford University, and the International Institute for Young Musicians at the University of Kansas.

During his tenure as director of the Preparatory Division at the Conservatory, McCarthy brought his program to a place of international prominence and was a member of the Education Committee of the San Francisco Symphony. Upon retirement from administration in 2011, he was bestowed the title of “Director Emeritus” by the Conservatory.

In 2006, he was one of three teachers of classical music to receive a Distinguished Teacher Award from the Department of Education and the White House Committee on Presidential Scholars in the Arts. This honor was received again in 2013 for his “substantial contributions to the development of the nation’s young people.”

As a performer, McCarthy has premiered works by David Del Tredici, Gerard Grisey, and Frederic Rzewski. He has performed with the San Francisco Symphony in Davies Symphony Hall and at the Ojai Festival with the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. He and his wife, Annamarie, have performed numerous recitals as a piano duo, notably at Stanford University and the Bracebridge Concerts at Yosemite National Park. His principal teachers include Martin Canin, Robert Helps, Bernhard Abramowitsch, and Katja Andy.



