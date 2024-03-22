HAMLET Comes to Purchase Opera This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This spring season, the multi-award winning Purchase Opera will present a reimagined version of Ambroise Thomas’ Hamlet, in French with English surtitles. With the glorious music of French Grand Opera, this is Shakespeare’s tragic story of a family’s descent into betrayal, revenge, chaos, and ultimately death.

The production is directed by Jacque Trussel and conducted by Hugh Murphy.

Performances are Thursday, April 11 at 7:00pm, Friday, April 12 at 7:00pm, Saturday, April 13 at 7:00pm, and Sunday, April 14 at 1:00pm in the Recital Hall in the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, students, and faculty. Tickets are available online through the Performing Arts Center box office at: https://www.artscenter.org/events/purchase-opera-hamlet/.