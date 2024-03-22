HAMLET Comes to Purchase Opera This Spring

Performances are Thursday, April 11 at 7:00pm, Friday, April 12 at 7:00pm, Saturday, April 13 at 7:00pm, and Sunday, April 14 at 1:00pm.

By: Mar. 22, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

This spring season, the multi-award winning Purchase Opera will present a reimagined version of Ambroise Thomas’ Hamlet, in French with English surtitles.  With the glorious music of French Grand Opera, this is Shakespeare’s tragic story of a family’s descent into betrayal, revenge, chaos, and ultimately death. 

The production is directed by Jacque Trussel and conducted by Hugh Murphy.

Performances are Thursday, April 11 at 7:00pm, Friday, April 12 at 7:00pm, Saturday, April 13 at 7:00pm, and Sunday, April 14 at 1:00pm in the Recital Hall in the Performing Arts Center.  Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors, students, and faculty. Tickets are available online through the Performing Arts Center box office at: https://www.artscenter.org/events/purchase-opera-hamlet/.




Videos