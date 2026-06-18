Gunhild Carling to Perform Louis Armstrong Tribute at Syracuse Jazz Festival

🎭 NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sweden's "Queen of Swing," Gunhild Carling, will perform at the Syracuse Jazz Festival on July 11 in Syracuse, New York, leading the Carling Family Band in a special tribute to jazz icon Louis Armstrong featuring the Syracuse Horns.

An internationally renowned jazz musician, singer-songwriter, and vaudeville entertainer, Carling has captivated audiences around the world with her dynamic performances and extraordinary musicianship. Known for her ability to play a remarkable range of instruments—including trumpet, trombone, bagpipes, piano, harp, harmonica, recorder, flute, and ukulele—Carling has become one of the most recognizable ambassadors of traditional jazz and swing music.

Throughout her career, Carling has toured extensively across Europe, North America, and beyond, earning widespread acclaim for her energetic Stage Presence and inventive interpretations of both jazz standards and contemporary songs. Her vintage-inspired arrangements and viral online performances have introduced classic jazz styles to new generations of listeners.

In addition to leading her own ensembles, Carling has performed with Postmodern Jukebox, the Carling Family, the Count Basie Orchestra, WDR BIG BAND, Papa Bue, Christer Sjögren, Macy Gray, Sabrina Carpenter, the California Symphony, Musica Vitae, the Meridian Symphony Orchestra, and numerous other acclaimed artists and organizations.

Her talents have also been featured on major television platforms, including ABC News, Dancing With the Stars Sweden, and America's Got Talent.

The July 11 performance at the Syracuse Jazz Festival will celebrate the enduring legacy of Louis Armstrong, bringing together Carling's signature blend of virtuosity, humor, and showmanship with the talents of the Carling Family Band and the Syracuse Horns.

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...