Gold Coast Arts Presents Film Screening of Romanian Neo-Noir Film THE WHISTLERS

Gold Coast Arts Cinema Series presents the screening of the Romanian film, "The Whistlers" on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at the Great Neck Cinemas at the Squire, 115 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck, NY 11021.

From internationally acclaimed Romanian Director Corneliu Porumboiu, "The Whistlers" is a clever, swift, occasionally violent, and elegant neo-noir film, that stars Vlad Ivanov, Catrinel Marlon, and Rodica Lazar.

The film tells the story of Cristi (Ivanov), a police inspector who plays both sides of the law, and is intent on freeing a corrupt businessman imprisoned in Romania. Embarking with the beautiful Gilda (Marlon) on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery and deception, including travel to the Canary Islands to learn a difficult ancient whistling language.

A highlight at the 2019 New York Film Festival, "The Whistlers," was Romania's official submission for International Feature Film at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Tickets for "The Whistlers" are $15 Adults/ Seniors and $10 for members when purchased in advance. All tickets at the door are $20. Tickets can be ordered online at www.goldcoastarts.org or by phone at 516-829-2570. The Gold Coast Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) multi-arts organization dedicated to promoting the arts through education, exhibition, performance, and outreach. For a quarter-century, it has brought the arts to tens of thousands of people throughout the Long Island region. Among the Center's offerings are its School for the Arts, which holds year-round classes in visual and performing arts for students of all ages and abilities; a free public art gallery; a concert and lecture series; film screenings and discussions; the annual Gold Coast International Film Festival; and initiatives that focus on senior citizens and underserved communities. These initiatives include artist residencies, after-school programs, school assemblies, teacher-training workshops, and parent-child workshops. The Gold Coast Arts Center is an affiliate of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts "Partners in Education" program and the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.goldcoastarts.org.

Photo caption: Catrinel Marlon in a scene from "The Whistlers." Courtesy Magnolia Pictures and presented by Gold Coast Arts Cinema Series.





