GROUNDED Art Exhibition Explores Thresholds Of Imbalance And Sensibility

The opening event will take place on May 13, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will follow all COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

May. 11, 2021  

RE:ARTISTE International Art Organization and The Espejo Organization for the Arts will present "GROUNDED," an art exhibition juried by award-winning visual artist Mensur Bojda that will be hosted at the SLEEPCENTER Gallery from May 10th to May 20, 2021.

"The word 'grounded' means 'well-balanced' and 'sensible,' while it also means 'prohibited from doing certain things.' During the past year, we have been forced indoors by the pandemic and the quarantine measures. But what happened to artists' mental and emotional stability and confidence? Did they feel grounded and if so, in what way?" explain curators Natalie Burtluskaya and Kika Espejo about the concept behind the art show.

"We selected artworks that appeared recently in a process of self-reflection and introspection. The artists were encouraged to submit pieces that inspect the feelings on a threshold of imbalance and sensibility. Having taken history, literature, theater, politics, science, and arts as inspiration, the artists kept creating art, and it helped them stay afloat during the unprecedented year of the limited opportunities to work, travel, or feel safe," explains Mensur Bojda, the juror of the show.

The list of selected international artists includes Jeremie Queyras, Igor Kovalov, Hildos, Aida Miro, Maksym Kazarin, Amaia Marzabal, and Kuldeep Singh.

The exhibition will also be open by appointment between May 10 and May 20.

Mensur Bojda - https://www.mensurbojda.com/

RE:ARTISTE International Art Organization - http://www.reartiste.com/

The Espejo Organization for the Arts - https://www.eoarts.com/


