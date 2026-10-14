GHOST LIGHT to Make Debut at Irvington Theater
Director Katerina Wong conceived the Halloween experience as a gathering place for artistic experimentation and community collaboration.
On Friday, October 30 at 7:30PM, Irvington Theater will present Ghost Light, a one-night-only, multidisciplinary Halloween performance featuring more than a dozen professional artists from across the Rivertowns.
Spanning music, poetry, theater, film, opera, and dance, the production transforms the Theater's 124-year-old space into a haunting, ever-changing landscape of live performance. Performances will unfold in unexpected corners of the theater, offering fresh perspectives on the historical space while audiences remain comfortably seated.
The title Ghost Light draws on a theatrical tradition of leaving a single light glowing onstage after the curtain falls. While serving a practical safety purpose, the ghost light has also inspired lore about the spirits said to linger in theaters long after the audience has gone.
Conceived by Irvington Theater Director Katerina Wong, Ghost Light reflects her vision for the Theater as a gathering place for artistic experimentation and community collaboration. "It's been an honor to step into the role of Irvington Theater Director," says Wong. "Conversations with local artists, cultural leaders, and residents in my first months have helped shape a shared vision for the Theater and inspired Ghost Light. In partnership with established and emerging Rivertowns arts organizations, including Rivers Edge Theater Company and Hudson Valley Arts Collective, we've created a spellbinding evening of live art that captures the magic of Halloween in the Rivertowns. Join us, get into the spirit, and wear a costume if you wish!"
Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, and has established itself over its 124-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater produces original programming and curates high-quality theater, music, film, comedy, and dance for the greater New York metropolitan area.
Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Come From Away
CenterStage Theatre at the JCC (10/10-10/25)
|
Capital Fools
Nazareth University (12/31-12/31)
|
The Trip to Bountiful
Albany Civic Theater (12/04-12/20)
|
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
The Longacre Theatre (11/01-11/01)
|
Purpose
Geva Theatre (4/06-4/25)
|
Urinetown
Nazareth University (11/19-11/21)
|
Back to the Garden 1969 - The Woodstock Experience
Cohoes Music Hall (11/06-11/06)
|
Wanted
James Earl Jones (10/15-3/31)
|
The Notebook
Proctors Theatre (12/01-12/06)
|
Midday Movie Madness: "Little Monsters"
Bridge Street Theatre (10/18-10/18)