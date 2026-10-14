GHOST LIGHT to Make Debut at Irvington Theater

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On Friday, October 30 at 7:30PM, Irvington Theater will present Ghost Light, a one-night-only, multidisciplinary Halloween performance featuring more than a dozen professional artists from across the Rivertowns.

Spanning music, poetry, theater, film, opera, and dance, the production transforms the Theater's 124-year-old space into a haunting, ever-changing landscape of live performance. Performances will unfold in unexpected corners of the theater, offering fresh perspectives on the historical space while audiences remain comfortably seated.

The title Ghost Light draws on a theatrical tradition of leaving a single light glowing onstage after the curtain falls. While serving a practical safety purpose, the ghost light has also inspired lore about the spirits said to linger in theaters long after the audience has gone.

Conceived by Irvington Theater Director Katerina Wong, Ghost Light reflects her vision for the Theater as a gathering place for artistic experimentation and community collaboration. "It's been an honor to step into the role of Irvington Theater Director," says Wong. "Conversations with local artists, cultural leaders, and residents in my first months have helped shape a shared vision for the Theater and inspired Ghost Light. In partnership with established and emerging Rivertowns arts organizations, including Rivers Edge Theater Company and Hudson Valley Arts Collective, we've created a spellbinding evening of live art that captures the magic of Halloween in the Rivertowns. Join us, get into the spirit, and wear a costume if you wish!"

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, and has established itself over its 124-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater produces original programming and curates high-quality theater, music, film, comedy, and dance for the greater New York metropolitan area.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 04 Hrs 51 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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