GENE & GILDA Comes to Penguin Rep Theatre in August

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of founding artistic director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, presents the world premiere of Gene & Gilda by Cary Gitter, directed by Mr. Brancato, from August 4 through August 27 in Stony Point, New York.

Beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner come to vivid life in a hilarious and heartfelt new play from Penguin playwright-in-residence Gitter, author of The Sabbath Girl and The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews, which were previously presented at Penguin.

Described by Mr. Brancato as an “intimate portrait of two comic legends in love -- and the lives they led beyond the laughter,” the play follows the famous couple from their first meeting through their personal and professional ups and downs, all the way to their poignant farewell.

The cast under Mr. Brancato’s direction includes Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene.

The production is designed by Christopher Fleming (set), Gregory Gale (costumes), Jamie Roderick (lights), Joel Abbott (sound), and Buffy Cardoza (props). Michael Palmer is production stage manager.

Performances are scheduled at Penguin’s home facility, a repurposed 1880 barn in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York. “The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting” (The New York Times). Says Mr. Horn, “It’s theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage.” The theatre is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible, features assistive hearing devices, and has plenty of free parking.

Performances will take place: Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m. (August 10, August 17, August 24), Friday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (August 4, August 11, August 18), Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m. (August 4, August 25), Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (August 5, August 12, August 19, August 26), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (August 6, August 13, August 20, August 27).

Individual tickets for mainstage productions are priced at $46. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under).

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep’s website at WWW.PENGUINREP.ORG or call 845-786-2873.