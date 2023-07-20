GENE & GILDA Comes to Penguin Rep Theatre in August

Performances run from August 4 through August 27 in Stony Point, New York.

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Fort Salem Announces The Cast Of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR. Photo 2 Fort Salem Announces The Cast Of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.
Photos: First Look at Saratoga Shakespeare Company's TWELFTH NIGHT Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Saratoga Shakespeare Company's TWELFTH NIGHT
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 4 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July

GENE & GILDA Comes to Penguin Rep Theatre in August

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of founding artistic director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, presents the world premiere of Gene & Gilda by Cary Gitter, directed by Mr. Brancato, from August 4 through August 27 in Stony Point, New York.

Beloved entertainers Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner come to vivid life in a hilarious and heartfelt new play from Penguin playwright-in-residence Gitter, author of The Sabbath Girl and The Virtuous Life of Joseph Andrews, which were previously presented at Penguin.

Described by Mr. Brancato as an “intimate portrait of two comic legends in love -- and the lives they led beyond the laughter,” the play follows the famous couple from their first meeting through their personal and professional ups and downs, all the way to their poignant farewell.

The cast under Mr. Brancato’s direction includes Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene.

The production is designed by Christopher Fleming (set), Gregory Gale (costumes), Jamie Roderick (lights), Joel Abbott (sound), and Buffy Cardoza (props). Michael Palmer is production stage manager.

Performances are scheduled at Penguin’s home facility, a repurposed 1880 barn in historic Stony Point (Rockland County), New York. “The converted barn, circa 1880, has never been more inviting” (The New York Times). Says Mr. Horn, “It’s theatre so close you can feel it, with comfortable upholstered seats and no seat more than 30 feet from the stage.” The theatre is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible, features assistive hearing devices, and has plenty of free parking.

Performances will take place: Thursday evenings at 7:00 p.m. (August 10, August 17, August 24), Friday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (August 4, August 11, August 18), Friday evenings at 7:00 p.m. (August 4, August 25), Saturdays at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (August 5, August 12, August 19, August 26), and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. (August 6, August 13, August 20, August 27).

Individual tickets for mainstage productions are priced at $46. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and young people (30 and under). 

To order tickets or for further information, visit Penguin Rep’s website at WWW.PENGUINREP.ORG or call 845-786-2873.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
GENE & GILDA Comes to Penguin Rep Theatre in August Photo
GENE & GILDA Comes to Penguin Rep Theatre in August

Penguin Rep Theatre, under the leadership of founding artistic director Joe Brancato and executive director Andrew M. Horn, presents the world premiere of Gene & Gilda by Cary Gitter, directed by Mr. Brancato, from August 4 through August 27 in Stony Point, New York.

2
Disneys THE LION KING Begins Its Reign At Proctors In Two Weeks Photo
Disney's THE LION KING Begins Its Reign At Proctors In Two Weeks

Casting has been announced for the Schenectady engagement of Disney's The Lion King. Schenectady's most eagerly awaited stage production ever will leap onto the MainStage at Proctors from Wednesday, August 2 to Sunday, August 13. The press opening night is Thursday, August 3 at 8 p.m.

3
Photos: First Look At THE CAKE At Cortland Repertory Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At THE CAKE At Cortland Repertory Theatre

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents as the fourth mainstage show in their 51st annual summer season the regional premiere of the dramatic comedy “The Cake”, running from July 19 - 28. See photos of the production. 

4
Comedy Legend John Cleese Comes To Proctors October 2023 Photo
Comedy Legend John Cleese Comes To Proctors October 2023

(Barely) living comedy legend, JOHN CLEESE, is heading in your general direction for a live and truly memorable evening of comedy and conversation. The comedy world's icon brings his unparalleled wit and comic genius to Schenectady for an unforgettable night for 'An Evening with the Late John Cleese.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them Video Video: INTO THE WOODS Cast on What Sondheim Means to Them
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal Video
Inside Rehearsal For RENT on Long Island Directed by Adam Pascal
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
The Cherry (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Honky Tonk Angels
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/14-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shear Madness
Lake George Dinner Theatre (7/06-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# House Blend
PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century (7/15-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price
How to Buy Dilaudid Online in USA at Cheap Price (6/20-6/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Bridge Street Theatre (7/13-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You